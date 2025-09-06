St. Ann Custos Rotulorum Joe Issa Endorses The Custos Commando Initiative

ST. ANN, Jamaica – Businessman and philanthropist Joseph Issa is the current Custos Rotulorum for the parish of St. Ann. The parish has influenced many of his business and philanthropic ventures. It is also the backdrop of several significant milestones in his life.

The primary role of the Custos is to represent the Governor-General as the first citizen of the parish. Among the core functions of the Custos is engaging in activities that promote the rule of law. It also includes promoting public order and civic pride.

Joe Issa explains the Custos Commando project as one where people in the community can improve the standard of living and quality of life. They can put their committee together and take it on as a project. These projects and their progress can be presented at the monthly Custos Meeting.

Mr. Issa says, “There is one young lady who is a JP who was concerned about ‘deportees’ coming into the parish, and she is working with her team to have a project to integrate the deportees so they don’t become a problem”. He added that Blaise Bicknell, Jamaica’s number one tennis player is working on getting a tennis court and backgammon club in high schools across Jamaica.”

Custos Commando Initiative

The Custos Commando Initiative also involves the St. Ann JP’s Mentorship Initiative, where they would provide valuable support and guidance to youths to develop and enhance their skills.

Mr Issa encourages all JPs across St. Ann to consider registering as mentors and to attend the training scheduled for September 11th, where at least 150 JPs will be needed for the pilot project.