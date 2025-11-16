HerRelief Jamaica Launches Urgent Medical Relief Mission for Hurricane Melissa Victims

SOUTH FLORIDA – HerRelief Jamaica, a newly established nonprofit organization founded by pharmaceutical executive and philanthropist Theresa White and Dr. Kerone Thomas, MD, is spearheading an urgent medical relief initiative for residents in Jamaican parishes devastated by Hurricane Melissa.

The organization’s leadership reflects a coalition of highly accomplished professionals. Board members include Dr. Nekeisha L. Walker, DHA, MBA, MHA; Dr. Georgia Forrest, MD, MBA, CPE; Dr. Sharon Robinson Rowe, DDS (General Dentist); Dr. Yeneisha Greene, MD; Sherie Nelson-Allen, Educator and Doctoral Candidate (Psychology); and Dr. Joan Thaxter Randall, D.Litt, Global Leadership Fellow, and Principal & Founder of Victorious You Press.

Mission and Vision

“HerRelief Jamaica was formed in direct response to the unprecedented devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa. Our team of Jamaican-born female medical professionals recognized the urgent need for coordinated, compassionate, and sustained medical support for the hardest-hit communities. This initiative reflects our commitment to using our skills, resources, and network to help our country recover and rebuild,” said Theresa White, co-founder of HerRelief Jamaica.

Deployment and Ongoing Support

Though based across the United States, the HerRelief Jamaica team will arrive in Jamaica on November 21, 2025, and will maintain regular scheduled visits thereafter to ensure continuity of care. Their first destination will be Westmoreland Parish, where they will assess the severity of residents’ needs and strategize future interventions.

In addition to healthcare services, HerRelief Jamaica has been actively distributing essentials such as water tanks, Starlink internet connectivity, and generators to affected parishes including Trelawny, St. James, and others. This holistic approach addresses both immediate and infrastructure needs, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to comprehensive relief.

Collaboration and Community Impact

HerRelief Jamaica is collaborating with other established organizations. This collaboration is aimed at coordinating the collection and shipment of critical relief supplies. Their goal is to ensure that help reaches those most in need efficiently and equitably.

According to White, the organization aims to bridge the gap between destitution in affected areas. It also aims to improve access to quality healthcare.

“Our goal is to provide immediate crisis-level medical care while also establishing a long-term support framework for underserved and displaced individuals. Through ongoing missions, we seek to restore access to essential healthcare services, strengthen community health, and collaborate with partners to rebuild medical capacity in affected areas,” White emphasized.

Scope of Services Provided

Primary and acute medical care

Mental health support (psychiatric and psychological care)

Dental services

Medication distribution and basic emergency interventions

Support for chronic illnesses and displaced patients

HerRelief Jamaica’s initiative stands as a testament to the power of coordinated action and professional expertise. Moreover, it shows an unwavering commitment to the well-being of communities in crisis. The organization invites further collaboration and support as it works to restore hope, health, and dignity to those affected by Hurricane Melissa.