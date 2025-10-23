HR Corner: What to Do If You’re Forced to Resign

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Not long ago, I heard a painful story from someone who was forced to resign from her job. The experience left her emotionally scarred. Overnight, her livelihood vanished—leaving her with the weight of a mortgage, a car loan, and other financial obligations mounting daily.

Being asked to resign rather than being terminated is a situation many employees face. While it may sound more amicable on the surface, it often feels like a dismissal in disguise. In some cases, choosing to resign can put you in a better position when searching for a new role or negotiating your severance. But before we dive into what you should do if you’re ever forced to resign, it’s important to understand why employers might take this approach in the first place.

Why Employers May Force an Employee to Resign

A forced resignation happens when an employer forces an employee to quit—often giving them little choice but to step down. Though labelled a “resignation,” to the employee, it often feels no different from being fired. In many ways, it’s a more diplomatic or strategic form of dismissal.

Here are common reasons an employer might push for a resignation:

Performance Issues

Employers may cite underperformance as a reason to force an employee out. However, if job expectations, KPIs, or objectives haven’t been clearly communicated, this can raise legal concerns. As an employee, keep records of your work and understand your rights. If poor performance is the reason, proper procedures must be followed, regardless.

Disciplinary Concerns

Serious misconduct, especially violations of company policies can prompt management to request a resignation. In such cases, companies may prefer a resignation over termination to protect their public image or reduce potential legal exposure as well as to save the employee the issue of being employed in the future.

Redundancy

During restructuring or downsizing, some roles may become redundant. Employers might ask staff to resign to streamline this process. Be cautious, voluntarily resigning during a redundancy exercise could affect your eligibility for benefits or compensation.

Financial Constraints

Economic downturns may force companies to cut costs. Instead of launching a formal redundancy program, which can be expensive, companies might request employees to resign, saving significant payouts in the process.

Office Politics

Unfortunately, toxic work environments and internal power plays can push employees out. When self-interest, favouritism, or manipulation infiltrate the workplace, some individuals may be unfairly targeted or coerced into resigning.

What to do if you are forced to resign

Don’t Rush—Think It Through

Before agreeing to resign, ask for clear reasons why you’re being asked to leave. Sometimes, resigning can be better for your career than being fired but only if you’re compensated fairly and your rights are protected. Discuss severance terms, insurance coverage, and get clarity on any post-employment benefits. Also, request time to transition or find another job, if possible.

Seek Legal Advice

If you feel you’re being treated unfairly or forced to resign under pressure, consult with an employment lawyer. Legal counsel can help ensure your rights are respected and due process is followed.

Negotiate

Depending on the situation, ask whether there’s room for negotiation. Can you be transferred to another department or location? Could a performance improvement plan be an alternative to resignation?

Find the Opportunity in the Challenge

If resignation is inevitable, see it as a turning point. There may be better opportunities ahead—whether in a new job, freelancing, or even starting your own business. Your past experience isn’t a loss; it’s an asset you can build upon.

Final Thoughts

Being forced to resign is never easy. It can feel like a personal failure, even when it’s not. But with the right information, support, and mindset, you can turn a difficult exit into a powerful new beginning. Protect your rights, make informed decisions, and most importantly—know that your career doesn’t end here. It might just be the start of something even better.