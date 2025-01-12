Jamaican Actor Sheldon Shepherd Stars in ‘Inheritance’

By Lyndon Taylor

UNITED KINGDOM – Jamaican actor Sheldon Shepherd, who recently starred in the Marley biopic Bob Marley: One Love, is among the star-studded cast of “Inheritance”, a new five-part limited series delving into the enduring legacy of colonialism.

Shepherd joins British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Surface), English actor Jonny Lee Miller (The Covenant), and English actress Bel Powley (The Morning Show) as co-stars in The Sky Original thriller, set in Bristol, UK, and Jamaica. The series is produced by Sky Studios in conjunction with Snowed-In Productions.

Directed by the well-known Jamaican filmmaker Storm Saulter, Inheritance explores themes of race, history, and justice. Saulter is known for his films Sprinter and Better Mus’ Come. The script was written by British actress and writer Karla Crome. Crome expressed her excitement about the cast.

She said, “It’s a privilege to see these talented actors bring my characters to life under Storm Saulter’s direction.” The cast also includes Jamaican actresses Nadean Rawlins and Shantol Jackson.

Sheldon Shepherd: Mysterious Jamaican Man

Sheldon Shepherd plays Cudjoe East, a mysterious Jamaican man. He files a claim to the estate of Oliver Connaught, played by Jonny Lee Miller.

Oliver is a wealthy white aristocrat in Bristol. Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays Claudia, an ambitious bi-racial lawyer. She gets involved in the conflict and travels to Jamaica. This journey challenges her views on identity and heritage. Bel Powley also stars in a supporting role, adding depth to the series. The show explores personal and historical reckonings.

Shepherd, in an interview with South Florida Caribbean News, praised the production’s commitment to authenticity. “They have been respectful, supportive, and keen on representing Jamaican culture authentically by trusting Jamaican actors and a Jamaican director with the creative space and facilities necessary to make impactful, meaningful cinema,” said Shepherd.

The series is another achievement for Saulter. He uses his unique style to tell a story that connects two nations. It also looks at the wounds left by empire. Shepherd’s performance promises to be a standout, with early buzz highlighting his magnetic presence and nuanced portrayal of Cudjoe East.

Premiering on Sky in the UK

Unveiled at Content London, Inheritance is set to premiere on Sky in the UK and Ireland. NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution will handle international sales, ensuring the series reaches a worldwide audience.

This mix of talent, storytelling, and cultural truth makes Inheritance a must-watch drama. It deals with the complexities of history and connects with today’s audiences.