by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Three previous winners will contest the Best Reggae Album category at the 2024 Grammy Awards, scheduled for February 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Burning Spear (No Destroyer), Beenie Man (Simma) and Buju Banton (Born For Greatness) go for their third and second wins, respectively.

Bermudian-American Collie Buddz with Cali Roots Riddim 2023, and Julian Marley & Antacus’ Colors of Royal, complete the nominees who were announced November 10 by the Recording Academy.

The 78 year-old Spear, a pillar of the roots-reggae movement, won in 2000 for Calling Rastafari, and in 2009 with Jah is Real.

Beenie Man took the category in 2001 with Art And Life, while Buju Banton won in 2011 for Before The Dawn.

First contested in 1985 as Best Reggae Recording, the inaugural Grammy Award went to Black Uhuru with Anthem. Kabaka Pyramid won in 2023 for The Kalling.

The nomination caps a remarkable comeback for Burning Spear, who began his recording career 54 years ago at the legendary Studio One in Kingston, Jamaica.

Best known for songs such as Marcus Garvey and Jordan River, he resumed touring in 2022 after a decade-long break. No Destroyer, released in August, is the singer-songwriter’s first studio album since Jah is Real came out 15 years ago.

Collie Buddz, whose best known song in reggae circles is Come Around, performs at the Grace Jamaica Jerk Festival in Miramar on November 12.