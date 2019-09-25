Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más Kick Off National Hispanic Heritage Month with Cultural Fests

Grocers celebrate contributions made by Hispanic Americans with free events showcasing Hispanic culture

FLORIDA – Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más are proud to announce the launch of a Hispanic Heritage Month program taking place now thru October 15 throughout select Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más stores in Florida.

To celebrate the millions of Hispanic Americans and Latinos who have positively influenced and shaped the United States, the grocers will offer free in-store events showcasing Hispanic culture such as cigar rolling, domino tournaments, mural painting, live music performances and cooking demonstrations for customers to enjoy.

SPECIAL IN-STORE ACTIVATIONS

Winn-Dixie

The following locations will have live performances by Latin music bands and food sampling:

Miami Lakes: 15450 NW 77th Ct., Miami Lakes, FL – Saturday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

10505 NW 41st Street, Doral, FL – Saturday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fresco y Más

Dominoes is an integral part of Hispanic culture and history, the activity is enjoyed in more than 35 countries in Latin America, including the Caribbean.

After its inaugural success last year, the Hispanic Heritage Month Domino Tournament series, in partnership with Domino USA, returns to select Fresco y Más stores.

First-, second- and third-place team winners will receive a Fresco y Más gift card valued at $500, $200 and $100, respectively, with the top team also taking home two Fresco y Más branded domino tables.

Registration will begin at 9:00 a.m. the day of the tournament and is limited to 40 players.

To continue the celebrations, Fresco y Más partnered with Hispanic artist Marlon Pruz to develop a color-by-number community mural interpreting Hispanic food culture in a vibrant and colorful way.

The 8’ x 10’ mural will be displayed in select stores where customers can paint the mural and engage with the artwork. The completed murals will be displayed in stores for all customers to enjoy during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Domino tournament and mural painting schedule:

Lauderhill: 1531 NW 40th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL 33313 – Sunday, Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

3701 NW 7th Street Miami, FL 33126 – Saturday, Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All Fresco y Más stores and select Winn-Dixie stores are offering customers additional experiences and activities during Hispanic Heritage Month such as:

Food Tours and Cooking Demonstrations

Winn-Dixie stores will host a variety of lively weekend food sampling experiences featuring Latin American flavors.

Fresco y Más has partnered with GraceKennedy Foods and Chef Garrido, a Latin fusion chef, to host customers in all of its stores to a tasting of Latin American favorites, such as: Puerto Rican Tostones con Camarones al Ajillo (fried green plantains smothered in garlic shrimp), Cuban Empanadas de Carne (pastry turnovers filled with savory meat), Colombian Boñuelos con Helado de Panela (fried dough balls with cane sugar ice cream) and Peruvian Ceviche de Concha Tostada (toasted conch ceviche).

Student Contests

Elementary school students in close proximity to participating Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más stores will be invited to compete in a coloring contest.

Fresco y Más will award a $25 gift card to the student who best interprets the mural created by artist Marlon Pruz.

Additionally, Winn-Dixie will award a $25 gift card to the student who best colors the grocer’s own Hispanic Heritage themed coloring sheet.

Winn-Dixie is also extending the contest to middle school students, awarding a $25 gift card to the student whose drawing or essay best interprets the following question, “What does Hispanic Heritage Month mean to you?”

Students are encouraged to pick up an entry form at their local Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más store participating in the Hispanic Heritage student contests.

Latin Dish Recipes

Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más customers who want to bring the unique and diverse flavors of Latin America home during Hispanic Heritage Month can pick up a special edition brochure at the checkout lane featuring recipes of popular Latin dishes such Bacalao (Puerto Rico), Ropa Vieja (Cuba), Black Bean Corn Grilled Tacos (Mexico) and Lomo Saltado (Peru).

Participating Winn-Dixie Stores:

Arcadia (#2491), Aventura (#291), Avon Park (#609), Belle Glade (#381), Bradenton (#630), Crescent City (#196), Cutler Bay (#371), Davie (#311), Deltona (#2249 and #2313), Doral (#280), Ft. Lauderdale (#330), Haines City (#705), Hallandale (stores #203 and #306), Hollywood (#336), Homestead (#319), Immokalee (#751), Key Biscayne (#318), Key Largo (#352), Key West #317), La Belle (#721), Lake Placid (#2548), Lehigh Acres (#745 and 2474), Marathon (#267), Miami (#214, #247, #249, #251, #254, #285 and #370), Miami Gardens (#246), Miami Lakes (#262), Miramar (#250), North Miami Beach (#378), Naples (#743), Ocala (#2229), Orlando (#2269, #2270 and #2288), Palmetto (#2448), Plant City (#2435), Ruskin (#2444), Saint Cloud (#2207), Sun City Center (#619), Tampa (#639, #2415, #2461, #2472, #2550 and #309).