MIRAMAR – The 21st Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival (GJJF), happening on Sunday, November 12, 2023 from 1pm-10 pm at Miramar Regional Park, located at 16801 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, Fl 33027, has announced its sizzling all-star lineup of chefs and musical performers.

Publix Culinary Pavilion

The Publix Culinary Pavilion will feature Internationally acclaimed celebrity chefs Travis Reece (Jamaica), Jamal Small (Bahamas) and Darian Bryan (Jamaica).

Musical Entertainment

While on the musical side, two-time Grammy-winning Royal Family of Reggae Morgan Heritage, Jamaican dancehall sensation Ding Dong and straight out of Bermuda, reggae artist Collie Buddz, will provide the soundtrack and vibes for a day filled with fun, food and Caribbean culture.

Chef Challenge

Turning up the heat in the Chef Challenge is the 2022 champion, NBC-6’s Cherney Amhara, who is being challenged this year by WPLG’s Alexis Frazier for the honor GJJF’s 2023 Top Chef award. Celebrity judges include Jamaica Food Boss and South Florida based Hungry Black Man.

More Entertainment

Additional entertainment will feature comedian Chris “Johnny” Daley, and Dancin’ Dynamites 2003 winners from Jamaica. In addition, DJs Richie D, Jazzy T, DJ Radcliffe and Ecstatic Sound will keep the crowd entertained. There will be a Patty Eating Contest with $1,000 in case prizes!

Emcees are Jody Ann Gray and Tanto Irie of Hot105 FM.

Come For the Food

From succulent jerk chicken to tender jerk lobster, GJJF serves up an authentic culinary journey through the heart of the islands. The festival features an exciting food court offering a wide assortment of cuisines. Ranging from jerk chicken, pork, and fish. Plus, Jamaican favorites such as fried festival, oxtails, curry goat, escovitch fish, roasted corn, as well as other tasty delights.

GJJF Managing Partner and CEO Eddy Edwards commented “South Florida is home to the largest Caribbean population in the United States. The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival reminds us of the significant, positive and delicious impact the Caribbean has on the American culture. Over the past 21 years, the festival has evolved to incorporate other wonderful Caribbean cultures, such as the Bahamas, and attract people the world over”.

GJJF presented by Publix in partnership with City of Miramar, Western Union, Greater Ft. Lauderdale Visitors and Conventions Bureau. Media sponsors include The National Weekly, Jamaica Observer, WAVS 1170 AM, and Cox Radio Miami. For the first time, stations from the Bahamas Star 106.5 and HOT 91.7 along with the Nassau Guardian will welcome attendees from Islands of the Bahamas to enjoy some South Florida style island culture.

General admission tickets are $40 and $50 at the gate on event day. VIP tickets are $175. Kids under 10 are free to attend. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.jerkfestival.com