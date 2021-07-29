World Class International Celebration of Dance, Music and Culture in Miami

[MIAMI] – Miami will be graced with South Florida’s Cultural Art Destination Festival Dance Africa Miami hosted by the 12th Annual African Diaspora Dance and Drum Festival of Florida (A.D.D.D.F.F.), August 6, 2021, through August 8, 2021, at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex. This year’s theme of cultural rejuvenation is inspired by the need to “bridge cultural and communal gaps”. Plus, embrace educating others about the importance of diversity and multicultural arts throughout much of South Florida.

Before the annual event became one of Miami’s best cultural experiences, Delou Africa Dance Ensemble (D.A.D.E) was established in 1987 by Njeri Plato as a means to bring awareness and great appreciation to the rich traditions of West Africa – through acts of artistic expression. Members of D.A.D.E. had a desire to reach more individuals, which initiated the assembling of Delou Africa, Inc. (D.A.I), a community-based, cultural arts non-profit organization. The non-profit aims to facilitate year-round programs and events for all ages to further their knowledge about African Heritage through dance, music, visual art, and history. D.A.I. later established South Florida’s Cultural Art Destination Festival Dance Africa Miami to support, inspire, and uplift initiatives to educate individuals about West African and Caribbean cultures.

There is so much meaning to the annual destination festival, as it provides a way to both entertain and inform guests about the rich traditions of West Africa and the Caribbean. Attendees can expect a fully immersive experience with African and Caribbean Dance workshops, Drum and Music Workshops, Yoga, a Free Children Village Dance Class, and Virtual Global Marketplace. This year’s event will be no different. However, A.D.D.D.F.F. is taking it up a notch with renowned artists from Guinea, Senegal, Mali, Ivory Coast, Congo, Haiti, and Cuba to educate and entertain participants.

“History has shown that DanceAfrica Miami attendees, participants, locals, and tourists walk away from our festival feeling the presence and blessings of their ancestors,” said Njeri Plato, Executive Director for the Annual African Diaspora Dance and Drum Festival of Florida. “The event is culturally energized. And, moved by the vibrations of movements and rhythms of Africa and its Diaspora.” Along with Delou’s dedicated staff, Plato, members, volunteers, and artists join together as a festival committee task force approximately one year before the festival to ensure a successful multi-day festival. “Together, we work to maintain the vision of Delou to bridge cultural and communal gaps. Especially by preserving timeless traditions of West Africa through arts and education,” stated Plato.

Events

The energy of this year’s event will be no different. Musicians and artists prepare to inform and entertain both in-person and online! Through authentic dancing, drumming, music, folktales, and local shops filled with unique items. Including a free children’s village dance class. Attendees of all ages are guaranteed a fantastic experience throughout the festival.

Community Support

The upcoming event is made possible through support and collaboration of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs. In addition to the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, The State of Florida Department of State. Plus, the Division of Cultural Affairs, Florida Council on Arts and Cultures, The Little Haiti Cultural Complex, and The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Anyone interested in attending the three-day festival can purchase tickets ranging from $15 to $25 at danceafricamiami2021.eventbrite.com!

For additional information on artist line-up, schedule, host hotel, vendors registration, and other important details, visit http://adddff.delouafrica.org/about-festival/!