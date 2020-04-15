Tamo J Makes OnStage Debut with Nigel Staff from Ruff Kutt Band!

Kingston, Jamaica – Upcoming star singer Tamo J made his national and international debut via Winford Williams and the popular television show OnStage.

Introduced to the OnStage audience by world-renowned musician Nigel Staff, Tamo J made a lasting impression.

The unmistakable clarity of Tamo J’s voice carried through the studio, and across TV and smartphone screens worldwide. The artists sound and image explained why several in the music fraternity feel he is ‘ready for the big time.’

Nigel described the star singer as “a prolific songwriter with an excellent personality.” Nigel went on to say “he checks most of the boxes so far that makes a consummate artist. We’ve been doing work with Jeremy Harding and his management company which includes noted attorney at law Chris Townsend, A&R Cara Vickers and industry professional Kizzy Reynolds.”

During the interview, Tamo explained his birth in music. “I started singing at the age of 6, it sounds cliché but it’s true, I started singing in the church. In 2013, I started doing some writing and singing for the legend Mikey Bennett and I never looked back.”

Winford, who is a fan of Tamo J’s music pushed further asking Tamo J to “talk about your success so far. What has done the best for you?” Tamo J replied “my most successful track so far is “Victory” produced by Damage Music as part of the Conquest Paradise riddim released last year. Africa, the US, Europe and the UK have given it exceptional radio play.”

Tamo J’s music can be streamed on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music. His newest single, “African Bad Gyal” is available through VPAL and ready for pre-order on all digital platforms with a release date of April 17th, 2020.

Winford reflected on the times we are living through saying “this song is right for the moment, we will have the ‘Victory.’”

Watch the full interview and performance with Nigel Staff, Tamo J and Winford HERE