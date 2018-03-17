All Female Reggae Band, Adahzeh to Perform at the Ultimate Sunday Experience

Fort Lauderdale – All female reggae band, Adahzeh, will make it an unforgettable night at “The Ultimate Sunday Experience” on March 18th, in Fort Lauderdale.

The four member outfit, including Chevanese Palmer on bass, Karissa Palmer on keyboards, Tashana Barnett on drums, and Tara-Dean Williamson on guitar and lead vocals, has graced stages internationally, including at Reggae Sumfest in Jamaica, and the World Reggae Contest in Poland. Their sound fuses reggae, dancehall, rock, R&B and electronic. Their performance promises an edgy look, high energy, musical ingenuity and even choreographed dance moves.

“The Ultimate Sunday Experience” is a chic, evening party at downtown Fort Lauderdale’s newest hotspot, The Hub, and is hosted by Chuck B, Skully and Team Force Productions. The event features authentic Jamaican food, premium libations, popular DJs and rhythmic live music. Gates open at 4:00PM on March 18th.

The party is free to enter until 6:00 PM. After that there’s just a small cover of $10.00. Outdoors at the venue, the band will play from 6:00 to 9:00 PM, while inside the DJs keep the crowd bumping to the smooth grooves and high vibes of reggae, soca and R&B. At 9:00 PM the entire party moves inside and keeps on rocking until 2:00 AM.

The Hub is located at 826 NE 4th Ave in Fort Lauderdale’s MASS (Music and Arts South of Sunrise) District. It’s got great parking, indoor outdoor facilities, and is easy to access – off Sunrise Boulevard, east of 95.

Party goers can purchase tickets early at Aunt I’s restaurants in Pembroke Pines and Lauderhill, Sam’s West Indian Grocery in Miramar, and Reggae N Tings in Coral Springs.