Ultimate Vibes at the New Ultimate Sunday Experience

Fort Lauderdale – There’s a new monthly hangout where the grown and sexy can eat, drink and be merry in style! It’s called “The Ultimate Sunday Experience ”.

The chic, evening party at downtown Fort Lauderdale’s newest hotspot, The Hub, is hosted by Chuck B, Skully and Team Force Productions, featuring authentic Jamaican food, premium libations, popular DJs King Waggy T, DJ Uncle Kev and Mikey B, and rhythmic live music by Progression Band.

The first installment of the 2018 Ultimate Sunday Experience happens on Sunday, January 14th, Martin Luther King holiday weekend, with gates open at 4:00PM. January’s “Ultimate Sunday Experience” is sponsored by Lasco Money Transfer.

Along with a full selection of hot and delicious Jamaican food, enjoy nostalgic features like a “tuck shop” setting where you and your posse can enjoy traditional snacks like ice cream, grater cakes and gizzardas.

The Ultimate Sunday Experience party is free to enter until 7:00 PM. After that there’s just a small cover of $10 for men and $5 for ladies. Outdoors at the venue, the band will play from 6:00 to 9:00 PM, while inside the DJs keep the crowd bumping to the smooth grooves and high vibes of reggae, soca and R&B. At 9:00 PM the entire party moves inside and keeps on rocking until 2:00 AM.

The Hub is located at 826 NE 4th Ave in Fort Lauderdale’s MASS (Music and Arts South of Sunrise) District. It’s got great parking, indoor outdoor facilities, and is easy to access – off Sunrise Boulevard, east of 95.

Party goers can purchase tickets early at Aunt I’s restaurants in Pembroke Pines and Lauderhill, Sam’s West Indian Grocery in Miramar, and Reggae N Tings in Coral Springs.

Additional information is available at 754-273-1528 or 954-394-5984, and on Instagram and Facebook @ultimatesundayexperience.

​