Gospel Jam Sessions with Pastor Marc Cooper Kicks Off the New Year with Concert Series

[MIAMI] – Live Arts Miami and Rhythm Foundation present Gospel Jam Sessions with Pastor Marc Cooper and Friends, a quarterly concert series with upcoming dates on Sunday Jan. 23 and May 29 at the North Beach Bandshell in Miami Beach. Admission is free with RSVP .

It’s a new year with renewed energy and intention to showcase the richness of Black gospel music in South Florida to an audience that stretches beyond the traditional church setting. Pastor Cooper, a pillar of South Florida’s gospel community, has long centered music in his ministry and is nationally recognized for his artistry as a choir director and musical director, composer, and arranger, as a powerful force on the Hammond B3 organ. He is also the founder of Stellar Award-winning Miami Mass Choir, a pivotal participant in South Florida’s arts and cultural fabric.

“I am excited to kick off 2022 with our concert series,” Pastor Cooper said. “Gospel music has a direct influence on many genres of music. It reflects a musical tradition that is symbolic of the trials and triumphs of our nation. If you love music and want to feel inspired and uplifted, you don’t want to miss this.”

Black Gospel Tradition

“The Black gospel tradition is central to American culture, and its cadence permeates so much of our most beloved music. Rock, pop, r&b, soul, hip hop, jazz, folk music and other secular styles – all have roots in the Black church,” said Laura Quinlan, Rhythm Foundation Program Director.

“There cannot be any mention about the cultural dynamism of gospel music without mentioning Pastor Marc Cooper and the impact within the gospel community’s landscape. We are excited to join him in bringing black gospel music to the forefront of cultural conversations as well as to an audience of those who might not be familiar with the genre of music,” said Kathryn Garcia, Live Arts Miami’s Executive Director.