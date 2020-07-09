Universal Media Group Inc Signs Partnership with Abebe Lewis Marketing and Branding Group

BOCA RATON – Universal Media Group Inc. (OTC Pink: UMGP), the media company that produces the popular weekly celebrity documentary television series,” Before The Fame with Mike Sherman”, is teaming up with music icon Abebe Lewis, president of Abebe Lewis Marketing and Branding Group .

Abebe is the son of reggae legend, Ian Lewis, from the platinum-selling music group Inner Circle that is known for the hit song, “Bad Boys”, from the hit TV show and motion picture, “Cops”.

This new and exciting partnership will enable mainstream music artists such as Ceeloo Green, Neyo among others to come on Mike’s TV show to open up and talk about their music, new projects, and perhaps opinions on social issues during these challenging times.

Abebe Lewis and Mike Sherman have been friends and business associates for almost twenty years, a friendship that both men cherish dearly. With the addition of Mr. Lewis as executive producer of the “Before The Fame” TV show, Universal Media Group Inc. can now focus on having the biggest stars in music, which will relate to millions of new fans from all over the world.

Updates will be forthcoming.

Check your local listings for times and stations at www.beforethefame.tv