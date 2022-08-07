Jamaicans to the World Docuseries Celebrates 100 Episodes

SOUTH FLORIDA – The “Jamaicans to the World” docuseries recently celebrated reaching its 100-Episode Milestone. The series which started in August 2019 explores the experiences of expatriate Jamaicans in a different country each week by asking them, “What is it like to live ‘there’ as a Jamaican?”

The “Jamaicans to the World” docuseries was created and hosted by Xavier Murphy, founder of the Jamaicans.com platform.

Online viewers have shown they can’t get enough of the popular series as it has received over 4.6 million views combined on Facebook and YouTube – to date.

The docuseries uses personal interviews with Jamaicans who have chosen to live overseas. It provides others who are considering similar moves an opportunity to benefit from the experiences of those who have gone before them.

The information included in the interviews is also useful for those planning a visit overseas. Especially, as the Jamaicans interviewed generously share their recommendations about the best foods to sample. Plus, not-to-be-missed sites to see.

Hot Topics

The interviews do not shy away from addressing more serious matters. Matters such as racism, perceptions of Jamaicans overseas, and the challenges of moving to a country with an unfamiliar culture. The expatriate Jamaicans also discuss the cost of living in their new countries. In addition, they offer tips about the best ways to adjust to an unfamiliar environment.

Social Media Reactions

Comments on social media reflect the enthusiasm viewers have for the series, writing, “Wonderful series, Xavier. Congrats. You can revisit some of these places and interview other Jamaicans who will have other experiences of their own. Look forward to viewing more interviews,” and “Thank you Xavier and your special guests for making it possible to see the wonderful world through Jamaicans living in different parts of the world. I love this channel and it’s really a great feeling to have watched many of the 100 episodes. Big up Xavier,” and “Congrats, Xavier! Great job! I watch weekly and have seen every interview. I feel as if I know some of your subscribers personally because I see their names on the ‘Comments’ every week. It’s almost like we’re “family” watching you, Xavier. Keep up the great work!”

Special 100th Episode

To commemorate the 100 episodes with the 100th country, Murphy recorded a special recap video – “9 Things I Have Learned from “Jamaicans To The World“. – Murphy shared some of what he learned from his conversations with Jamaicans living in 100 different countries around the world.

What he discovered is that Jamaicans are truly global thinkers who believe the world is theirs to explore and discover.

Jamaicans Adapt

Jamaicans are confident, and everywhere they go, they seem to “just bubble to the top.” Given the opportunity, they will start businesses, move into great management positions, and succeed. Jamaicans are adaptable and resourceful, no matter what the climate or the cultural conditions, they just adapt, adjust, and do what they have to do to live in their new country.

Jamaicans not only adapt, but they enjoy exploring new cultures; they are not afraid to step out and explore new foods and new experiences. The Jamaican culture and food “travels.” Having a Jamaican passport is almost like having a “royal” passport. They get free things and “royal treatment.” Plus, they take their food with them; some try to plant akee or mango trees to see if they will grow in the new country. They share the music and food of Jamaica with friends and family in the new country.

Murphy also found that people from Clarendon parish in Jamaica seem to be very adventurous as the majority of people he interviewed have come from Clarendon.

Also, Jamaican expatriates were well-traveled before they made their move into a new country, and the understanding and experience they had before the move seem to help them adjust. Jamaicans love to travel.

When asked what they miss most, nearly all the interviewees say Jamaican patties and Jamaican KFC. There is nothing like a Jamaican patty, they say, and nothing like Jamaican KFC.

Jamaicans want to make connections with other Jamaicans around the world, and people ask Murphy if he can connect them with someone when they travel abroad. Some even want to connect with those interviewed in the series. People always feel more comfortable traveling overseas if they can “link with another yardie and find out how things are,” Murphy shared.

100 Countries

So far, Murphy has spoken with Jamaicans living in the following 100 countries: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bali, Barbados, Belgium, Belize, Bermuda, Botswana, Brazil, Cameroon, Cayman Islands, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica, Ethiopia, Finland, France, French Guyana, Georgia in Europe, Germany, Ghana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guinea Bissau, Guyana, Hawaii, Hong Kong, Iceland, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Korea, Kuwait, Liberia, Macau, Malawi, Mallorca (Majorca), Malta, Mexico, Montserrat, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Newfoundland and Labrador, Niger, Nigeria, Norway, Nunavut, Oman, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Saipan, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa, Spain, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tanzania, Thailand, The Bahamas, British Virgin Islands, Gambia, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, UAE, Uganda, Ukraine, US Virgin Islands, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Wales, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Murphy said he is humbled and honored to have hosted the series. He is looking forward to the next 100 episodes.