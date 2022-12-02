National News

Stephen “Cat” Coore of Third World Undergoes Esophageal Surgery

Stephen "Cat" Coore

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Guitarist Stephen “Cat” Coore of the Third World reggae band is recuperating in hospital here after undergoing esophageal surgery.

Colin Leslie, his friend of over 50 years,  said Coore was taken to hospital after excessive vomiting. He underwent surgery at the University Hospital of the West Indies to repair his esophagus.

Leslie disclosed that the veteran musician will be unable to eat for about five days as he recovers.

“But as we speak the surgery went well and he’s off the ward,” said Leslie.

Coore, 65, was one of the early members of Inner Circle before leaving to start Third World with keyboardist Ibo Cooper in 1973.

The band toured the United Kingdom with Bob Marley and The Wailers in 1975. One year later, their self-titled album was released by Island Records.

96 Degrees in The Shade, Try Jah Love, Now That we Found Love and Sense of Purpose are some of the band’s best known songs.

Coore and bass guitarist Richie Daley are the survivors from Third World’s classic lineup from the 1970s and 1980s.

Their previous album, More Work to be Done, was nominated for a 2020 Grammy Award in the Best Reggae Album category.

 

