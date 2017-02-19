Soca Sensation Fay-Ann Lyons Makes VP Records Debut with “Break The World” Album

NEW YORK – Carrying on her family’s famed musical legacy, Trinidadian-based singer and songwriter Fay-Ann Lyons begins a new chapter with the launch of her VP Records debut “Break The World” available worldwide on March 3rd.

The album is a cumulative body of work that brings together 15 years of original songwriting, versatile vocal range, and genre-defying production.

The album features production work by the likes of Richie Beretta, Stadic Sound Productions, Keron “Sheriff Mumbles” Thomas, Dwain Antrobus, Kevin Marshall, and Draien Bailey.

Break The World bridges Fay Ann’s roots in traditional soca music with five brand new songs that fuse diverse global sounds, all seamlessly brought together by Lyon’s songwriting ability.

The songs and sounds of the album hop across continents and genres as it unfolds. Opening the album is the title track, “Break The World,” a pop-leaning, girl power anthem over infectious synths. Ghana meets Trinidad on “Block De Road,” the Afro-Soca jam which features guest vocals from Stonebwoy.

“Raze” starts out with delicate vocals over buzzing synths, and gives way to pulsing Caribbean drum rhythms. On “Catch Me,” Fay Ann’s Groovy Soca Monarch and Carnival Road March Winning hit from 2014, we hear her most pop-leaning efforts. 2017 Pre-Carnival features include lead single “Air Supply” and her latest hit “Girls” which is bubbling on Trinidad radio already.

“It’s been a long time coming, this album embodies everything that I am as an artist, a mother, a wife. It incorporates my family, my travels, my world. Do not put me in a box, I am here to break stereotypes, I am here to break the world!”

Trinidad Carnival, known as the biggest street party on Earth is where Fay-Ann Lyons will officially debut selected singles from the album in live performances. “Break The World” will be released March, 3rd from VP Records.