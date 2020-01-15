Adam O – Kicks off New Year with Stoli Vodka Sponsorship and Liat’s ZiNG Magazine Feature

Virgin Islands Soca Artist, Adam O, lands USVI major exposure with Liat’s Inflight ZiNG Magazine feature and Stoli Vodka.

ST. CROIX, USVI – The Soca artist, Adam O, can be found aboard every Liat Airline flight for the next two months.

The bi-monthly publication, ZiNG Caribbean, released its January/February edition on the 10th and features the Crucian star in its section entitled “Lime Caribbean Voices”.

In the full-page article, Adam O shares his love for everything V.I. and claims his favorite place in the Caribbean to be “Buck Island – especially on Sunday, when all the boats anchor and people just drink and fellowship…”

The “Wine & Dip” star has also just signed a deal with Stoli Vodka, the premium vodka brand. Stoli is distributed by West Indies Company, based in the USVI. Please Drink Responsibly. He will be their brand ambassador and help to influence sales via online promotions. Adam O currently serves as the VI Lottery and VIYA Brand Ambassador.

In addition, he appeared in ads for the VIPD during the Virgin Islands Carnival season.

Adam O recently performed on the Uber Soca Cruise and the Crucian Christmas Festival Village line up, proving that whether on land, on sea, or on island, Adam O represents the best that the Virgin Islands has to offer.

His latest releases include “Closer” produced by Staddic, and “Warming Up” produced by AkaiiUsweet. His next major Carnival event will be in St. Martin for their carnival festivities.