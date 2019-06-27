Free Screening of Jamaican Film”SPRINTER” at Miramar Cultural Center

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar, in celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month with Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis is hosting a FREE Screening of the highly praised film, SPRINTER, Executive Produced by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith! Friday, June 28, 2019 at 6 PM at the Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar.

Written and directed by Storm Saulter (“Better Mus’ Come”), the film follows Akeem Sharp (newcomer Dale Elliott), nicknamed the Rasta Rocket for his once-in-a generation speed, who is set to be Jamaica’s next big track-and-field sensation.

Akeem hopes his rise in athletics will take him to the U.S. to reunite him with his mother, who has supported the family while living as an illegal resident for over a decade. But Akeem’s rising star is weighed down by turmoil at home: a volatile father, and an unruly older brother who insinuates himself into Akeem’s career as a means of escaping – or perhaps enhancing – his scam artist hustle.

“Executive Producer Jada Pinkett Smith comments, “SPRINTER showcases the unbreakable bond between parents and their children, and Will and I are beyond excited to share the film with families everywhere. SPRINTER is a testament to the powerful, personal, and universal stories that can be told when underrepresented voices are given access, inclusion, and opportunity. We are so proud of this film!”

The evening will begin with a RED CARPET RECEPTION in the MCC Banquet Hall at 6 PM.

There will be light bites and one complimentary drink ticket for Beer or Wine. Take pictures on the red carpet and hear Director, Storm Saulter, speak about the film. Click here to view the trailer!

Film begins promptly at 8pm and concessions will be available for purchase in the theater lobby.

Space is limited. Please RSVP by clicking here.