Jamaica to Host First Ever ATP Challenger Tennis Tournament in the English-Speaking Caribbean

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica is set to make tennis history this August by hosting the Kingston Open, the first-ever ATP Challenger tournament in the English-speaking Caribbean. This tournament will run from August 16 – 29, 2026. It is a landmark event that marks a major breakthrough for sports development and tourism. Notably, it is important for Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

The Kingston Open will feature a back-to-back ATP Challenger 75, a first for the region. This will bring 14 days of elite tennis to the island. The ATP Challenger Tour is often described as the “stepping stone” to the ATP Tour. It comprises over 200 international tournaments. Also, the tour provides rising stars and seasoned professionals the opportunity to earn valuable ranking points.

According to O’Neil Walters, Managing Partner of PPIVOTT LLC, the event administrator, the hosting of this tournament is significant for Jamaica.

“Jamaica is ready to execute the first-ever ATP event with a double whammer Challenger 75 over two weeks in August. This tournament will offer the largest prize purse for competitors in the English-speaking Caribbean – a whopping US$214,000 (J$33 million) in prize money, giving players valuable PIF ATP ranking points just ahead of the U.S. Open in New York City.”

The Kingston Open is expected to:

Elevate Jamaica’s profile as a destination for international sporting events

Provide regional players with unprecedented access to high-level competition on home soil

Stimulate economic activity through sports tourism, hospitality, and event services

Inspire youth participation and development in tennis across the Caribbean

Tennis fans can anticipate two weeks of intense matches featuring emerging global talent, alongside a festival atmosphere celebrating Jamaica’s music, food, and culture.

Tournament organizers stress that the event is not only a competitive showcase but also a platform for legacy-building. This event will position Jamaica as a future hub for tennis and international sport.

The Kingston Open is presented in partnership with Odyssey Sports Management, a Jamaican-owned, Florida-based sports management agency with a focus on tennis.

This historic event signals a bold step forward for Caribbean tennis and underscores Jamaica’s growing influence in international sports tourism.