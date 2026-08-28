MBJ Airports Limited Opens 2026 Charity Run/Walk Registration

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — MBJ Airports Foundation Limited, the philanthropic arm of MBJ Airports Limited, has opened registration for its 2026 MBJ Charity Run/Walk and is now accepting applications for education grants to support students and community organizations across Jamaica.

The 5K run/walk is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 6, at Sangster International Airport. Registration closes Sept. 1 and is available online at www.runningeventsja.com.

Held under the theme “Supporting Academic Dreams,” the annual event marks six years of grant support for students in western Jamaica. Since its launch, the initiative has generated more than $71 million in educational grants, directly supporting more than 3,300 students and indirectly benefiting hundreds more.

“The $30 million raised from the 2025 staging came at a critical time and went directly toward supporting students and educational institutions rebuilding after Hurricane Melissa, predominantly across western and southern Jamaica,” said Sharon Hislop-Holt, manager of commercial business development and marketing at MBJ Airports Limited and director of the foundation. “This support proved especially significant given the severe impact on schools and institutions in these regions, where learning was extensively disrupted.”

This year’s initiative continues those efforts by supporting the educational pursuits of individual students and institutions. It also reflects MBJ Airports Foundation’s commitment to funding educational opportunities for students in need.

Organizers encourage participants to arrive early for a warmup session beginning at 5:30 a.m. The race starts at 6 a.m. Signage will direct participants to designated airport parking areas and the MEET parking lot on Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in Montego Bay.

“Every registration and every dollar raised brings us closer to helping another student stay in school,” Hislop-Holt said. “Over the years, we have seen the difference this initiative makes in communities, not just across the west, but islandwide. This year, we are aiming to create an even greater impact.”

Participants also will have a chance to win prizes, including hotel stays and airline tickets. Winners will include randomly selected bib numbers, giving all participants a chance to receive prizes during the morning’s activities.

Registration Details

Adults: JA$2,500

Children 12 and under: JA$1,500

Group of 15 or more: JA$2,000 per person

Event shirts are sold separately at $2,500.

Grant Applications

Education Grant Award applications are open to students and community organizations seeking support. Applicants must submit applications online by Sept. 30 at www.mbjairport.com/mbj-charity-run/walk-grant-guidelines-application.

Running Events Jamaica powers the Run/Walk, with support from corporate sponsors and partners, including title sponsor Airports Authority of Jamaica.

For race day updates, follow MBJ on Instagram at @mbjairportsltd.