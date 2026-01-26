David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Scholarship Foundation Honors Jamaica’s Heroes

WASHINGTON, DC — When the chandeliers illuminate the elegant Atrium of the National Education Association Building on February 21, two titans of Jamaican philanthropy will take Centre stage. This will happen at an event that has become a cornerstone of diaspora giving.

Scholarship Foundation Honorees

The David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Scholarship Foundation will honour corporate leader Wayne Hewett and accounting pioneer George Willie OD, at its 12th annual red-carpet gala. This event marks seventeen years of transforming young Jamaican lives through education.

The evening will also pay tribute to the late Hon. James “Jimmy Cliff” Chambers OM. He is Jamaica’s reggae icon whose music carried the island’s spirit to every corner of the globe.

His posthumous recognition adds a poignant note to an evening dedicated to excellence in service—the foundation’s guiding principle.

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, serves as patron for the gala. He will deliver the feature address.

His presence underscores the diplomatic significance of diaspora organisations that strengthen ties between Jamaica and its far-flung sons and daughters.

The numbers tell a compelling story of sustained commitment. Since its inception, the foundation has disbursed over J$40 million in scholarships to students at Kingston College and Calabar High School. These are the two institutions closest to the heart of David ‘Wagga’ Hunt himself.

For the 2023-2024 academic year, individual scholarship amounts increased by fifty per cent to J$150,000 per student. In addition, funding now covers recipients from Grade 8 through Grade 13.

“Recipients must display commendable academic performance and aptitude, be involved in extracurricular activities, and be deemed to need financial assistance,” the foundation notes. It is a formula that honours Hunt’s own belief in nurturing well-rounded young people, not merely academic achievers say Chairman of the Foundation, Christopher Hunt.

Beyond the scholarships, the foundation has carved out a vital secondary mission: supporting Jamaican students matriculating at Howard University.

Through mentoring, career development, and care packages, especially at the start of each school year, the organization offers support. This support can make a big difference between thriving and just getting by in a new city.

Mr. Hunt Pointed out that this year’s gala carries additional weight. In response to Hurricane Melissa’s devastation, the foundation has pledged US$10,000 toward recovery efforts—a testament to its responsiveness to Jamaica’s needs, whether in the classroom or in the aftermath of disaster.

David ‘Wagga’ Hunt

The man whose name graces the scholarship was no ordinary football coach. David ‘Wagga’ Hunt, who died in 2007, was one of Jamaica’s most astute track and field analysts. He was also a former general secretary of the Kingston and St. Andrew Football Association and a Manning Cup coach at Kingston College, Calabar, and Meadowbrook High School.

He co-founded Madhavan United Football Club and served as Jamaica’s national under-17 football coach. His legacy lives in every young person who walks through KC or Calabar’s gates with foundation support.

“As we embark on our 17th year of operation, we are pleased with our growth and the deepening bond with the community,” foundation chairman Hunt noted.

That bond is forged through consistency—year after year of galas, scholarships, and quiet acts of service that rarely make headlines but always make a difference.

The February 21 gala begins at 7:30 p.m. at 1527 M Street NW, Washington, DC. For Wayne Hewett, George Willie, and the memory of Jimmy Cliff, it will be an evening of well-deserved flowers.

For the students who will benefit, it represents something more enduring: the knowledge that a village of Jamaicans abroad has not forgotten them.