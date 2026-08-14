Jamaica Offers Tourism Recovery Support to Colombia After Deadly Earthquake

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says GTRCMC is ready to assist with sector recovery and resilience

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica is offering technical support to Colombia’s tourism sector after a deadly Aug. 10 earthquake, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said Friday.

In a letter to Colombia’s minister of commerce, industry and tourism, Mauricio Gómez Amín, Bartlett expressed condolences on behalf of the government and people of Jamaica, including the island’s tourism community.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life, the injuries sustained and the widespread destruction caused by this disaster,” Bartlett said. He extended Jamaica’s sympathies to families who lost loved ones, those awaiting word on relatives and friends, and communities whose homes and livelihoods were affected.

Bartlett said the disaster underscores the importance of regional cooperation as tourism-dependent economies confront natural hazards and other disruptions.

He said Jamaica recognizes the potential impact on Colombia’s tourism infrastructure, workers and communities that depend on visitor activity, and stands with Colombian tourism officials and stakeholders during the recovery.

“The Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre, headquartered in Jamaica, stands ready to provide technical support and expertise to help Colombia’s tourism sector assess the damage, strengthen recovery efforts and rebuild,” Bartlett said.

The Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre, or GTRCMC, supports tourism destinations in preparing for, managing and recovering from crises that threaten the sector.

Bartlett said Jamaica will continue to support Colombia as the country responds to the tragedy and begins the long process of recovery and rebuilding.