Jamaica International Fashion Week Heads to Ocho Rios

The inaugural November 19–22 event pairs international runway talent with a push for Jamaica fashion tourism.

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica — Jamaica International Fashion Week is making its debut with a pitch that goes beyond the catwalk. The goal is to turn international fashion into a reason to visit — and invest in — Jamaica.

The inaugural Jamaica International Fashion Week (JIFW) is scheduled for November 19–22, 2026, at Island Village in Ocho Rios, St. Ann. Under the theme “When Worlds Collide,” the event will bring Jamaican and overseas designers together. The showcase links fashion, culture and travel.

For co-founders Latoya McLeary and Carlotta Tate Olason, the ambition is to build an international platform for local creatives while giving visitors a reason to explore beyond the runway.

Fashion Tourism Takes Center Stage

McLeary, the event’s co-founder and creative director, says the aim is to connect the fashion experience with Jamaica’s cultural attractions and hospitality.

“We’re inviting patrons and fashion enthusiasts to come for the fashion experience and stay to explore the island and its culture,” McLeary explains. The investment pitch is central to that vision. “By bringing all these countries to be part of the experience in Ocho Rios, we want to demonstrate that Jamaica is building its fashion profile and is worth investing in,” she adds.

The event’s official website identifies fashion tourism, industry development, cultural exchange and economic growth as its core pillars. It also states that the initiative is endorsed by the Jamaica Tourist Board. Those are ambitions for the platform. They are not evidence of economic results from a debut still to come.

Jamaican Designers Meet Global Runway Talent

The published designer lineup includes Jamaica’s Rochelle Kinney, Lucien Harrison and Carmichael Byfield alongside McLeary. International names include the Netherlands’ Addy van den Krommenacker and Nigeria’s Ade Bakare. Designers are also listed from Ghana, Iceland, Lithuania, the United States, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Cayman Islands.

The mix puts Caribbean fashion in direct conversation with international design. Organizers see the showcase as an opportunity for Jamaican designers and creative entrepreneurs to reach a wider audience. They also want to build connections across markets.

Why Ocho Rios Is Part of the Story

The choice of St. Ann is part of the event’s cultural pitch, not simply a venue decision.

“We want to bring greater focus to St. Ann, which gave us Marcus Garvey, Bob Marley, Dunn’s River and its many attractions,” McLeary points out.

According to organizers, supporters include St. Ann Mayor Michael Belnavis, Ocho Rios Division Councillor and Caretaker Nicola Hamilton, and entertainer Richie Stephens. The production team includes producer David Blake and head hairstylist Ronald Calder.

For Caribbean-American readers considering a visit, the event offers a chance to combine an international fashion showcase with the island exploration McLeary is encouraging.

JIFW 2026: Dates, Venue and Tickets

Jamaica International Fashion Week runs November 19–22, 2026, at Island Village in Ocho Rios, St. Ann. The Jamaica Tourist Board’s event listing specifies November 21 and 22 as the runway-show dates.

Ticket information is available at www.pamevent.com. Attendees should confirm the latest program and ticket details before making travel plans.