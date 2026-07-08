Beenie Man & Marcia Griffiths Headline Lauderhill Jamaica Independence Celebration

LAUDERHILL, FL — Jamaica’s Independence spirit will take center stage in South Florida. International reggae and dancehall stars Marcia Griffiths and Beenie Man will headline Lauderhill’s Jamaica Independence Celebration on August 8. The event takes place at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center.

The 64th staging of the celebration is presented by Jamaican-born Mayor Denise Grant and Commissioner John T Hodgson, bringing together music, culture, cuisine, and community pride for one of the nation’s most vibrant Jamaican diaspora communities.

Mayor Grant spoke about the significance of hosting the Jamaica Independence celebrations in Lauderhill.

“It’s deeply significant. Lauderhill is home to one of the largest Jamaican diaspora communities in the United States. This celebration is more than an event — it’s cultural pride, identity, and expression for thousands of residents who carry Jamaica in their hearts. Co-hosting with my colleague, John T Hodgson, means we honor our heritage wherever we are, and I’m grateful that we get to do it together,” said Grant, who also shared that Jamaicans comprise 27 per cent of the population in Lauderhill.

Jamaican Population in Lauderhill

Mayor Grant added, Lauderhill is a city of 75,000 residents, and Jamaicans make up 27 per cent of our population — over 20,000 strong. That’s not just a number. That’s a community with deep roots, economic impact, and cultural influence. When Lauderhill celebrates Jamaica, we celebrate who we are.”

The star-powered lineup also features Mikey Spice, Shuga, Empress Uneek, and Mical Rustle. It creates a marquee celebration of Jamaican music, heritage, and cultural excellence.

With more than 20,000 residents of Jamaican heritage in Lauderhill, the event positions the city as a cultural hub for Caribbean pride, entertainment, and community connection.

“Expect a night to remember. This is an elegant, theater-style experience with world-class performances, authentic Jamaican cuisine, and the energy only our people can bring. And the celebration doesn’t end when the curtain falls — patrons will also have the opportunity to attend a special birthday celebration for Beenie Man right after the show,” said Mayor Grant.