Lauderhill Mayor Denise Grant Honored as One of Florida’s Most Influential Black Women

LAUDERHILL – Mayor Denise Grant, the dynamic Jamaican leader of Lauderhill, has been named to Legacy Magazine’s 2025 list of Florida’s Most Influential & Prominent Black Women in Business and Industry. This esteemed accolade highlights her remarkable leadership. It also shows the steadfast trust and support she has received from the Lauderhill community.

A Grateful Leader

In response to the recognition, Mayor Grant expressed heartfelt gratitude to every resident. They have entrusted her with the responsibility of guiding the city.

“This honor signifies that hard work, diligence, and dedication to public service do reap rewards,” she affirmed, reflecting on her journey and the significance of community support.

Mayor Grant further dedicated her achievement to her mother, acknowledging her unwavering support throughout her career.

“I thank God, the source of my existence, and thus dedicate this achievement to my mother, whose unwavering support has been important to my journey,” she said. Inspired by other outstanding Black women recognized this year, Grant noted, “Their influence, leadership, and legacy are undeniable.” Emphasizing the collective nature of the honor, Mayor Grant remarked, “This recognition is not just about me; it’s about the City of Lauderhill and our collective efforts to drive innovation, advance equity, and create opportunities for future generations. I am proud to lead a city that embodies these values, and I look forward to continuing our work together to make Lauderhill shine.”

Highlights of Mayor Grant’s 2025 Tenure

Under Mayor Grant’s stewardship, Lauderhill has seen significant advancements in public welfare, civic engagement, and infrastructure. Some of the major highlights from her 2025 tenure include:

Senior Utility Relief : Nearly $1 million allocated to help seniors with water bills, allowing them to remain in their homes with dignity under Mayor Denise Grant’s leadership.

: Nearly $1 million allocated to help seniors with water bills, allowing them to remain in their homes with dignity under Mayor Denise Grant’s leadership. Food Security Advance : A $100,000 investment to combat food insecurity among the city’s most vulnerable residents.

: A $100,000 investment to combat food insecurity among the city’s most vulnerable residents. Lauderhill University : Launch of an innovative program educating high school students about local government and civic engagement.

: Launch of an innovative program educating high school students about local government and civic engagement. Tea Time with Seniors : Initiatives promoting education, wellness, and social connection among the senior population.

: Initiatives promoting education, wellness, and social connection among the senior population. Adopt a Park Initiative : Efforts to beautify public spaces and enhance community pride through volunteer engagement.

: Efforts to beautify public spaces and enhance community pride through volunteer engagement. Mayor’s Listening Tour : Community conversations designed to inform policy and program development.

: Community conversations designed to inform policy and program development. Mentoring and Wellness : Programs supporting the growth and health of youths and student-athletes.

: Programs supporting the growth and health of youths and student-athletes. Infrastructure Advocacy : Submission of a multimillion-dollar appropriation request to the State Legislature in Tallahassee, seeking improvements in infrastructure, utilities, roads, lighting, and stormwater management.

: Submission of a multimillion-dollar appropriation request to the State Legislature in Tallahassee, seeking improvements in infrastructure, utilities, roads, lighting, and stormwater management. Community Cleanup Program: Mobilization of 1,000 residents and leaders to join forces on January 10, 2026, for a citywide cleanup effort.

A Legacy of Leadership and Service

Mayor Denise Grant is on Legacy Magazine’s respected list. This shows her strong leadership. It also highlights her commitment to public service. Her achievements inspire the people of Lauderhill and Black women and community leaders across Florida. Mayor Grant promotes innovation, fairness, and opportunity. She represents hope and progress for her city and beyond, embodying Mayor Denise Grant’s vision of transformational leadership.