Island Village to Host Inaugural Jamaica Fashion Week in Ocho Rios

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica — Island Village will host the inaugural Jamaica Fashion Week from Nov. 19-22, 2026, bringing a four-day fashion, culture and entertainment showcase to one of St. Ann’s best-known tourism destinations.

In collaboration with the Jamaica Fashion Council, Island Village expects the event to draw designers, models, industry stakeholders, creatives, fashion enthusiasts and visitors. All will gather at the Ocho Rios entertainment and lifestyle complex.

Island Village General Manager Andrew Reid said the event offers an opportunity to broaden the venue’s appeal. Additionally, it will help establish a new platform for Jamaica’s fashion industry.

“I’m inviting persons to get involved and be here at Island Village for what promises to be an international fashion experience like no other,” Reid said.

Reid said the partnership is significant because Island Village is joining the initiative at its launch stage.

“We’re getting in on the ground level with the Jamaica Fashion Council for this concept, and our venue moves away from the usual style. I know our ambience will lend itself to boosting the fashion experience,” he said.

A different kind of runway setting

Organizers say the location offers Jamaica Fashion Week an alternative to the traditional ballroom or convention-center format.

Located in the heart of Ocho Rios, the venue combines open-air gathering areas with restaurants, shops and entertainment offerings, creating a backdrop organizers hope will appeal to local patrons and visitors.

“The location at Island Village is an ideal space for such a creative escapade,” Reid said.

He said visitors attending Jamaica Fashion Week will also be able to take advantage of the businesses and attractions already operating at the property.

“We have a unique combination of partners here at Island Village who will add to the vibe,” Reid said. “Whether it’s Jacana, Devon House Ice Cream, Pure Chocolate, Pizza Please, Starbucks or Andy’s Jerk, there is so much to offer to children and adults.”

The mix could extend the event beyond the runway, giving families, tourists, fashion followers and members of the wider Ocho Rios community additional reasons to attend.

Expanding Ocho Rios’ event calendar

The launch of Jamaica Fashion Week also adds to St. Ann’s growing calendar of cultural, creative and entertainment events.

For Island Village, the event is a chance to showcase the destination in a different light and demonstrate how nontraditional spaces can support major creative productions.

Reid said momentum is expected to build as the event approaches. “We are Jamaican owned and operated, and you’re going to feel right at home here at Island Village,” he said. “It’s a great collaboration, and you won’t want to miss Jamaica Fashion Week 2026 in November.”

With fashion, entertainment, food and tourism converging in one location, Island Village is positioning itself as more than a host venue for the inaugural event.

Reid encouraged residents and visitors to mark their calendars for Nov. 19-22. He suggested they make Island Village part of their fall plans.

For four days, Ocho Rios will host a fashion event that mixes Jamaican creativity with a global outlook. It will take place at one of the island’s top tourist destinations.

Jamaica Fashion Week 2026 is scheduled for Nov. 19-22 at Island Village in Ocho Rios.