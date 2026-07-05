Jada Kingdom Teams With Dancehall Legend Baby Cham For Global New Single “Move”

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Riding high on two 2026 Caribbean Music Award nominations, including Song of the Year for her viral breakout “G.A.D.,” Jamaican recording artist Jada Kingdom returns with a bold new statement. That statement is “MOVE,” a seductive, high-impact collaboration with dancehall icon Baby Cham.

Star Power Producers

Produced by Grammy Award-winning collective FaNaTIX (Nicki Minaj, David Guetta, Idris Elba), “MOVE” is built for attention. It features hypnotic Middle Eastern-inspired melodies and booming 808s. In addition, there is a slow-burning groove that turns chemistry into command. Jada’s intimate vocal delivery meets Baby Cham’s unmistakable singjay presence. As a result, the record feels sleek, magnetic, and ready to travel.

The official music video amplifies the moment with striking, lavish visuals. Set against Middle Eastern-inspired backdrops, Jada moves through rich color, textured styling, and captivating choreography in flowing sari-inspired looks. The result is a visual statement that balances elegance, sensuality, and star power in every frame.

From viral anthem to international-facing single, “MOVE” positions Jada Kingdom in full command of her next chapter. After turning confidence into a movement with “G.A.D.,” she now leans into a moodier, more cinematic lane. However, she does this without losing the edge that has made her one of Jamaica’s most-watched voices.

Caribbean Music Award Nominations

The release arrives after a standout run for Jada. Earlier this summer, she earned two Caribbean Music Award nominations for Song of the Year (“G.A.D.”) and Female Dancehall Artist of the Year. “G.A.D.” became one of her biggest records to date. It earned major editorial playlist support across Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and Audiomack. Moreover, she received praise from Billboard, Stereogum, and The Jamaica Gleaner.

She carried that momentum into two acclaimed projects: Just A Girl In A Money Man’s World, a bold exploration of power, ambition, and womanhood. This was followed by New Religion, her collaborative EP with Foggieraw that embraced a more intimate and vulnerable side of her artistry.

That momentum carried into two acclaimed projects: Just A Girl In A Money Man’s World, a bold exploration of power, ambition, and womanhood. Then came New Religion, her collaborative EP with Foggieraw that revealed a more intimate and vulnerable side of her artistry.

With more than 150 million Spotify streams, 100 million Apple Music streams, and over 200 million YouTube views, Jada Kingdom continues to cement herself as one of Jamaica’s most exciting and unpredictable artists. “MOVE” is a billboard-sized reminder: Jada is not following the moment — she is shaping it.

“MOVE” is available now on all streaming platforms.

Official Music Video: MOVE