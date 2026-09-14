Travel

Jamaica draws 2.34 million visitors through August, generating $2.5 billion

Tourism officials cite resilient demand, strong airline and cruise partnerships as room capacity recovers

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Grand Palladium Hotel
Jamaica tourism sector
Grand Palladium Hotel

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Jamaica welcomed 2.34 million visitors through Aug. 31, generating $2.5 billion in tourism earnings and underscoring continued demand for the island destination, tourism officials said.

“This performance indicates robust demand for Jamaica’s tourism product despite operating with a reduced room stock following the passage of Hurricane Melissa in October 2025,” said Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s minister of tourism. “The fact that the arrival numbers remain strong reflects the resilience of Jamaica’s tourism sector and the excellent work by the Jamaica Tourist Board and our tourism stakeholders to keep demand at this level.”

Jamaica is operating at 70% of its previous room capacity as several major resorts refurbish their properties. The remaining 30% of properties are expected to reopen by the end of 2026 or in the first quarter of 2027.

Earlier this year, Bartlett announcedTourism 3.0,” a set of objectives aimed at expanding air connectivity, increasing visitor arrivals and encouraging investment. The initiative also seeks to broaden the benefits of tourism across Jamaica’s economy.

Sustained traveler demand has also helped Jamaica maintain strong partnerships with airline carriers and cruise lines, resulting in high load factors and steady arrivals, said Donovan White, director of tourism for the Jamaica Tourist Board.

“Confidence in Jamaica remains high among our trusted airline, cruise, tour operator and travel agent partners, a testament to the priority we place on maintaining outstanding relationships,” White said. “We are grateful to everyone helping us meet ongoing demand from travelers who continue to seek out Jamaica’s unique tourism product.”

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News9 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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