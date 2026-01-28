Travel

Caribbean Airlines Brings Carnival Spirit To Piarco

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News11 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Spirit of Carnival

Spirit of Carnival

PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD & TOBAGO – Caribbean Airlines brought the vibrant spirit of Carnival to life at its Duty Free Store at Piarco International Airport last Friday, January 23. The airline hosted its Annual Carnival Passenger Welcome for arriving customers.

Passengers flying from Guyana, St. Maarten, St. Lucia, and New York received a warm welcome. They enjoyed live entertainment and fun brand experiences.

Popular chutney and soca artistes K.I. and Swappi delivered energetic performances. In addition, a DJ and MC kept the atmosphere lively throughout the afternoon.

Spirit of Carnival 3- Soca and Chutney artistes Swappi and K.I.
Soca and Chutney artistes Swappi and K.I.

Spirit of Carnival Promotions

Customers also enjoyed a range of special promotions, including exclusive duty-free offers on Caribbean Iere Mix and prize giveaways from valued brand partners Angostura, Massy, AMCO, Vintage Imports and Brydens.

Enhancing the Carnival ambience, the Duty Free Store was transformed with complimentary décor provided by Samaroo’s Limited. Designer Carnival costumes from Carnival Catwalk were also on display.

Spirit of Carnival
Arriving passengers were treated to a festive welcome at the Caribbean Airlines Duty Free Store at Piarco International Airport.

Carnival Passenger Welcome

The Annual Carnival Passenger Welcome continues to reflect Caribbean Airlines’ commitment to celebrating regional culture. Moreover, it delivers memorable, customer-focused experiences.

The Carnival celebrations extend beyond the event, as through February 23, customers who make qualifying duty-free purchases can receive a Carnival starter kit. The kit is complete with essentials such as cup, rag, hat and more.

Additionally, all duty-free purchases during the promotional period will earn Double Miles on purchases US$65 and over and Bonus Miles on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News11 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

U.S. Virgin Islands Says "All Eyes Still On We For 2020"

U.S. Virgin Islands Says “All Eyes Still On We For 2020”

April 18, 2020

Jamaica among Top 10 Wedding Destinations

March 22, 2006

Antiguan Resorts amongst the Best of The Best

November 12, 2007
What’s New in The Islands of The Bahamas This December 2019

What’s New in The Islands of The Bahamas This December 2019

December 3, 2019
Back to top button