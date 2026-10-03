Entertainment

Breast Cancer Journey: Cindy-Ann Boisson’s Comedic Perspective on Healing

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 minutes ago
0 3 1 minute read
Breast Cancer Journey: Cindy-Ann Boisson
Cindy-Ann Boisson

The Trinidad-born comedian turns her breast cancer journey into comedy Dec. 13 at the Fort Lauderdale Improv, with proceeds supporting The Academy of Heart and Mind.

 

Breast Cancer Journey: Cindy-Ann Boisson
Cindy-Ann Boisson | Photo Ricardo Reyes

 

FORT LAUDERDALE — Comedian and storyteller Cindy-Ann Boisson will bring her “Red Woman” Tour to a close Dec. 13 at the Fort Lauderdale Improv, transforming her breast cancer diagnosis and double mastectomy into an evening of laughter, candor and healing. Her formula for the show: tragedy, plus new boobs, plus time, plus a mic and a stage.

Boisson’s journey began in 2020, when doctors removed a duct papilloma. Three years later, while eating a cookie in New York, she felt a familiar sensation in her breast. Two biopsies followed. In September 2025, a biopsy found abnormal cells in her left breast. After a December lumpectomy revealed positive margins, doctors presented three options: another lumpectomy with radiation, a single mastectomy with radiation or a double mastectomy without radiation. After careful thought, prayer and tears, she chose the double mastectomy.

Boisson credits early detection with saving her life, but says the mental and emotional toll of survivorship caught her by surprise.

The tour’s title nods to Boisson’s Trinidad and Tobago roots. In local parlance, a “red woman” is a lighter-skinned Black woman known for fire, mischief and the kind of trouble she fully intended to cause. Boisson channels that energy onstage while carving out space for Caribbean women in comedy.

“Storytelling is my way of healing and offloading. Laughter has always been a salve for the more difficult times in my life, and that will never change,” Boisson said.

“Many survivors don’t have the support they need. I hope this show brings some levity to those who need it.”

The finale will also raise money for cancer survivors. A portion of proceeds will benefit The Academy of Heart and Mind, helping fund mental health support for people living with a cancer diagnosis. Additional funds will help cover Boisson’s ongoing medical bills.

Cindy-Ann Boisson: Red Woman Tour Show Details

  • What: Cindy-Ann Boisson: Red Woman Tour
  • When: 13, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.
  • Where: Fort Lauderdale Improv, 177 N. Pointe Drive, Dania Beach, FL 33004
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 minutes ago
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

‘Music, Fashion and Culture’ Premieres in South Florida

February 3, 2016

Jamaican Storyteller, Amina Blackwood-Meeks for “6th Annual Louise Bennett-Coverly Reading Festival”

January 13, 2013

Two Dynamic Authors Host a Library Evening “All About Love”

July 16, 2008
Legendary Reggae - Rocksteady Singer Pat Kelly dies

Legendary Reggae – Rocksteady Singer Pat Kelly dies

July 16, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button