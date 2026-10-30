Bartlett urges Jamaican food on tourism menus

Jamaica’s culinary tourism push aims to boost local farmers, chefs and small businesses while keeping more visitor spending at home.

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett is urging hotels and restaurants to put more Jamaican ingredients on their menus to help farmers, chefs and small businesses earn more from tourism.

The call came at the inaugural Jamaica Gastronomy Masterclass Series at the Montego Bay Convention Centre. More than 150 chefs, hospitality operators, food and beverage managers, culinary educators, students and agricultural suppliers participated.

The Tourism Enhancement Fund organized the event through its Tourism Linkages Network and Gastronomy Network. In remarks delivered on his behalf by Tourism Ministry Permanent Secretary Jennifer Griffith, Bartlett said stronger links between farms, kitchens and visitor spending are essential to keeping more tourism revenue in Jamaica.

“But the farmer can only sell what the chef is ready to buy. And the chef will only buy what the menu is built to use,” he said. “To put Jamaica on the plate, we must make Jamaican ingredients the first choice in Jamaican kitchens.”

Jamaica tourism’s Local First goal

Bartlett linked the initiative to Tourism 3.0 and the ministry’s Local First agenda. He said Jamaica aims to increase the amount of each tourism dollar retained locally from about 40 cents to 60 cents.

“When the fish, the fruit, and even the recipes on a hotel menu come from somewhere else, the visitor’s dollar follows them out of Jamaica,” he said. “Tourism must not merely grow in Jamaica. Tourism must grow Jamaica.”

ALEX connects Jamaican farmers with tourism buyers

Bartlett cited the Agri-Linkages Exchange, known as ALEX, as an example of the business opportunities created by connecting agriculture and tourism. Since 2018, farmers have sold about 10.66 million kilograms of produce through the platform, with transactions valued at 1.79 billion Jamaican dollars. From January through August 2026, sales totaled 455,805 kilograms, valued at 191.3 million Jamaican dollars.

Culinary tourism training focuses on Jamaican cuisine

The masterclass focused on recipe development, menu innovation, presentation and culinary storytelling. Participants explored ways to turn Jamaican ingredients, traditional dishes and indigenous desserts into distinctive guest experiences that businesses can sell profitably.

Nicola Madden-Greig, chair of the fund’s Gastronomy Network, encouraged participants, particularly students, to use their training to pursue business opportunities as well as careers.

“Think about it, absorb everything you learn today and see how you can implement your vision,” she urged.

Madden-Greig also moderated a panel on how Jamaican flavors can meet the demands of modern hospitality, bringing together perspectives from agriculture, culinary practice and business.

Bartlett said the goal is to make Jamaica’s culinary identity part of the visitor experience while creating opportunities for Jamaicans.