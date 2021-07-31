Jamaica’s 59th Independence Week Activities with Consulate General, Jamaica – Miami

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – The Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami’s schedule of activities in celebration of Jamaica Independence 59th Anniversary – under the theme: “Jamaica 59th Stronger Together”

Event Schedule

South Florida

July 30th:

Opening Reception of Art Exhibition “Aaah-Inspiring Antarctica: A Jamaican Ice” – 6:30 p.m. Island Space Caribbean Museum 8000 W Broward Blvd #422, Plantation.(hosted by Judith Falloon Reid)

July 31st:

“An Evening with Julian Marley” hosted by The Rhythm Foundation and Diaspora Vibes 8:00 p.m. Cultural Arts Incubator, Hollywood Arts Park, 1 Young Circle, Hollywood, FL

August 1st:

JAMAICA 59 – ECUMENICAL SERVICE OF THANKSGIVING

4:00 p.m. Hosted by Consulate staff – saluting the 59th anniversary through prayer and worship Cooper City Church of God, 9191 Stirling Road, Cooper City, FL 33328

4:00 p.m. – Caribbean Independence Service – First United Methodist Church 260 S Prima Vista Blvd, Pt St. Lucie, FL 34983

City of Miramar Jamaica Independence Day Fete

3 – 11 p.m. – Miramar celebrates Jamaica Independence Day Fete hosted by Commissioner Alexandra Davis Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Pkwy, FL

6 – 9 p.m. Artist Reception & Discussion Under Patronage of JA Consul General Oliver Mair and T&T Consul General Andria Narinesigh – Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025 Hosted by Comm. Alexandra Davis & Hampton Art Lovers

August 6

6 – 10 pm Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam – Miramar Regional Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Pkwy. (FREE)

August 7

3 – 7 p.m. hosted by Miami Gardens Councilwoman, Shannan Ighodaro – Bunche Park. Jamaicans in the Diaspora to be honored.

Annual Jamaica Flag Day Celebration

5:30 p.m. – Under Patronage of Consul General Mair Lauderhill Sports Complex, 7500 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

August 8th

JOIN THE LINE – Jamaica Independence Motorcade

2:00 p.m. Meet at The Garden (4340 State Rd 7, Lauderdale Lakes) travel south to Lallo’s Restaurant (1400 State Road 7, Lauderhill)

JAMAICA DIASPORA DAY OF PRAYER (JDOP)

The week will culminate with Diaspora community participating in JDOP conducted by Jamaican faith-based leaders with donations to benefit Jamaican home-grown charities.

Houston, TX

July 31st

Jamaica Foundation of Houston hosts Virtual Jamaica Independence Celebration

7:00 p.m. CG Mair and Honorary Consul to deliver messages/Entertainment by guest artists

Atlanta, GA

August 1st

Annual Ecumenical Service of Thanksgiving (Virtual)

4:00 p.m. hosted by Hon. Consul for Jamaica Atlanta and Partners of GA