Jamaica’s 59th Independence Week Activities with Consulate General, Jamaica – Miami
[SOUTH FLORIDA] – The Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami’s schedule of activities in celebration of Jamaica Independence 59th Anniversary – under the theme: “Jamaica 59th Stronger Together”
Event Schedule
- South Florida
July 30th:
- Opening Reception of Art Exhibition “Aaah-Inspiring Antarctica: A Jamaican Ice” – 6:30 p.m. Island Space Caribbean Museum 8000 W Broward Blvd #422, Plantation.(hosted by Judith Falloon Reid)
July 31st:
- “An Evening with Julian Marley” hosted by The Rhythm Foundation and Diaspora Vibes 8:00 p.m. Cultural Arts Incubator, Hollywood Arts Park, 1 Young Circle, Hollywood, FL
August 1st:
- JAMAICA 59 – ECUMENICAL SERVICE OF THANKSGIVING
4:00 p.m. Hosted by Consulate staff – saluting the 59th anniversary through prayer and worship Cooper City Church of God, 9191 Stirling Road, Cooper City, FL 33328
4:00 p.m. – Caribbean Independence Service – First United Methodist Church 260 S Prima Vista Blvd, Pt St. Lucie, FL 34983
- City of Miramar Jamaica Independence Day Fete
3 – 11 p.m. – Miramar celebrates Jamaica Independence Day Fete hosted by Commissioner Alexandra Davis Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Pkwy, FL
6 – 9 p.m. Artist Reception & Discussion Under Patronage of JA Consul General Oliver Mair and T&T Consul General Andria Narinesigh – Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025 Hosted by Comm. Alexandra Davis & Hampton Art Lovers
August 6
6 – 10 pm Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam – Miramar Regional Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Pkwy. (FREE)
August 7
3 – 7 p.m. hosted by Miami Gardens Councilwoman, Shannan Ighodaro – Bunche Park. Jamaicans in the Diaspora to be honored.
- Annual Jamaica Flag Day Celebration
5:30 p.m. – Under Patronage of Consul General Mair Lauderhill Sports Complex, 7500 W. Oakland Park Blvd.
August 8th
- JOIN THE LINE – Jamaica Independence Motorcade
2:00 p.m. Meet at The Garden (4340 State Rd 7, Lauderdale Lakes) travel south to Lallo’s Restaurant (1400 State Road 7, Lauderhill)
- JAMAICA DIASPORA DAY OF PRAYER (JDOP)
The week will culminate with Diaspora community participating in JDOP conducted by Jamaican faith-based leaders with donations to benefit Jamaican home-grown charities.
Houston, TX
July 31st
- Jamaica Foundation of Houston hosts Virtual Jamaica Independence Celebration
7:00 p.m. CG Mair and Honorary Consul to deliver messages/Entertainment by guest artists
Atlanta, GA
August 1st
- Annual Ecumenical Service of Thanksgiving (Virtual)
4:00 p.m. hosted by Hon. Consul for Jamaica Atlanta and Partners of GA
