Jamaica’s 59th Independence Week Activities with Consulate General, Jamaica – Miami

Jamaica’s 59th Independence [SOUTH FLORIDA] – The Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami’s schedule of activities in celebration of Jamaica Independence 59th Anniversary – under the theme: “Jamaica 59th Stronger Together”

Event Schedule
  • South Florida

July 30th: 

  • Opening Reception of Art Exhibition “Aaah-Inspiring Antarctica: A Jamaican Ice” –  6:30 p.m. Island Space Caribbean Museum 8000 W Broward Blvd #422, Plantation.(hosted by Judith Falloon Reid)

July 31st: 

  • “An Evening with Julian Marley” hosted by The Rhythm Foundation and Diaspora Vibes  8:00 p.m.   Cultural Arts Incubator, Hollywood Arts Park, 1 Young Circle, Hollywood, FL

August 1st:

4:00 p.m.   Hosted by Consulate staff – saluting the 59th anniversary through prayer and worship Cooper City Church of God, 9191 Stirling Road, Cooper City, FL 33328

4:00 p.m. – Caribbean Independence Service – First United Methodist Church    260 S Prima Vista Blvd, Pt St. Lucie, FL  34983

  • City of Miramar Jamaica Independence Day Fete

3 – 11 p.m. – Miramar celebrates Jamaica Independence Day Fete hosted by Commissioner Alexandra Davis    Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Pkwy, FL

6 – 9 p.m. Artist Reception & Discussion Under Patronage of JA Consul General Oliver Mair and T&T Consul General Andria Narinesigh –  Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025      Hosted by Comm. Alexandra Davis & Hampton Art Lovers

 

August 6

6 – 10 pm  Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam –  Miramar Regional Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Pkwy. (FREE)  

 

August 7   

3 – 7 p.m.  hosted by Miami Gardens Councilwoman, Shannan Ighodaro – Bunche Park.  Jamaicans in the Diaspora to be honored.

  • Annual Jamaica Flag Day Celebration

5:30 p.m.  – Under Patronage of Consul General Mair  Lauderhill Sports Complex, 7500 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

 

August 8th

  • JOIN THE LINE Jamaica Independence Motorcade

2:00 p.m.   Meet at The Garden (4340 State Rd 7, Lauderdale Lakes)  travel south to Lallo’s Restaurant (1400 State Road 7, Lauderhill)

 

  • JAMAICA DIASPORA DAY OF PRAYER (JDOP)

The week will culminate with Diaspora community participating in JDOP conducted by Jamaican faith-based leaders with donations to benefit Jamaican home-grown charities.

Houston, TX

July 31st

  • Jamaica Foundation of Houston hosts Virtual Jamaica Independence Celebration

7:00 p.m. CG Mair and Honorary Consul to deliver messages/Entertainment by guest artists

 

Atlanta, GA

August 1st           

  • Annual Ecumenical Service of Thanksgiving (Virtual) 

4:00 p.m. hosted by Hon. Consul for Jamaica Atlanta and Partners of GA

 

 

