Basil Watson Maquettes Exhibition on Display at Miramar Cultural Center

[MIRAMAR] – The Ansin Family Art Gallery at the Miramar Cultural Center is the meeting place for some of the best Olympians and historical figures from June 1 to August 15 2021. But, they are all cast in bronze and on display as part of a collection of work famed sculpture artist Basil Watson has done both internationally and domestically.

The MCC Presents exhibition entitled Maquettes: the studies and drawings of Basil Watson is a free and to the public exhibition that acknowledges the nationally recognized month-long observance of Caribbean American Heritage in the City of Miramar. The exhibition also extends over Jamaica’s Independence Day- a key day for a large city demographic.

Exhibition Showcases the Best Olympians and Historical Figures of Our Time

“Basil Watson’s exhibit at MCC is very timely as we celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month. The community has an opportunity to see his miniature-sized statues or maquettes. They offer a very realistic depiction of some of the life-sized statues of Jamaica’s greatest athletes. Athletes including Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Usain Bolt as well as iconic figures like Louise Bennett-Coverley,” stated City Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis. “In this Olympic year it is so fitting to have this exhibit of prolific athletes in our Gallery,” she added.

An Evening with Basil Watson

Commissioner Davis will complement the exhibition with the hosting of An Evening with Basil Watson where a moderated discussion with Basil Watson and the Exhibit Curator, Christopher Norwood will be the highlight. The reception will take place at the Miramar Cultural Center’s Banquet Hall on Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend; however, space is limited. Registration is available at www.AnEveningWithBasilWatson.Eventbrite.com.

“The reception on August 5th will be just in time to celebrate Jamaica’s Independence as well as Trinidad and Tobago’s Independence that same month. I invite the public to join me as we enjoy an evening at the Botanical Garden. Followed by a discussion with the Artist himself in MCC’s Banquet Hall,” stated Commissioner Davis.

Maquette Highlights

Cultural Affairs Director, Camasha Cevieux added, “The exhibition provides a chance showing of Jamaican born Basil Watsons’ heritage, influence and brilliance. Some key maquette highlights include the recently commissioned sculpture of Martin Luther King, Jr. at the request of the City of Atlanta, Muhammad Ali and John Lewis to name a few; as a means of demonstrating impact and pride of the Caribbean people through art.”

Basil Watson’s statement of his work enlists that, “Figures have been my interest, inspiration and focus as I have continued to study and build a strong foundation in drawing. I found sculpture as I sought to explore a more plastic vehicle of communication. The energy, vigor and emotive quality of the human figure intrigues me, and this has sustained and anchored my work. Through the exploration of the language of the body, I have been able to capture exaggerated movement, subtle gesture, and the expression of emotions and attitudes to thus encapsulate and portray varying aspects of the human condition.”

“For more than 40 years, he has been translating life’s most important attributes – positive emotions and attitudes, the spirit of freedom and spontaneity, strength, beauty, energy and vigor – into finely crafted works of art. It is my pleasure to curate this show and share a visionary tale of his artwork,” Curator, Christopher Norwood stated.

Ansin Family Art Gallery Exhibitions

The City offers exhibitions at the Ansin Family Art Gallery at MCC annually. Especially for the purposes of acknowledging various national heritage months. They work to exemplify and celebrate the diversity that the City of Miramar offers as part of its lifestyle.

As a 2021 All- America City awardee, the City of Miramar’s use of art and culture continues to offer a benefit to the community. MAQUETTES: THE STUDIES AND DRAWINGS OF BASIL WATSON will serve community in this way during its limited run.

The Ansin Family Art Gallery at the Miramar Cultural Center │ArtsPark (MCC) is located at 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar.