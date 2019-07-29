2019 Girls Cricket League Set For August 2-5 in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL – The second edition of the Girls Cricket League (GCL) is back this summer.

The T20 tournament for girls 15 and under hosted by Love Cricket, Inc., is set to take place at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill (FL), August 2-5, 2019.

Last year’s tournament co-MVPs, Lisa Ramjit and Geetika Kodali, impressed USA Cricket selectors to earn spots on the national women’s team for the ICC Americas Regional Qualifier versus Canada last month. Ramjit is now USA Cricket’s leading female T20I wicket-taker.

As of January 1, 2019, every ICC member has been granted T20I status, making this 2019 ICC Americas Regional Qualifier, USA’s first T20Is in history.

Similar to last year, GCL will provide another unforgettable tournament experience with the support of sponsors and volunteers who invest resources into the future of women’s cricket.

“The girls had a blast last year and only after one event, ‘GCL’ has become a household name among the players and their parents. They’re looking forward to it as much as we are and we’ve got a pretty special experience in store for them this year. We plan to expand the tournament and soon we will make more announcements,” said Nadia Gruny, tournament organizer.

As the first, hardball all-girls cricket tournament in the US on a national level, GCL is cultivating the new generation of female cricketers in the US and inspiring other girls to become national cricketers like Ramjit and Kodali.

“These girls are talented and there are so many more knocking on the door of the national team. I’m so happy to see the progress of Geetika and Lisa over the past year, and I can’t wait to see the other girls again. Our goal is to grow this tournament so by next year we can have two age groups,” said Joan Alexander-Serrano, tournament organizer.