Consulate General of Jamaica’s Diaspora Awards Awardees Announced

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Jamaica’s Consul General Oliver Mair, has announced the awardees selected for the Consulate General of Jamaica Diaspora Honours 2021. Twelve (12) honourees selected from the Southern USA will be awarded at a Virtual ceremony to take place this Sunday (Nov. 7) at 4:00 p.m. on social media platforms www.jamaicans.com and Consulate-General of Jamaica Miami FB). Their names will be inscribed on the Honour Roll of Jamaicans in the Southern USA.

Consul General Mair in congratulating the awardees said that “these persons have served with exception in the respective categories and have served the community selflessly without seeking recognition” he emphasized.

Awardees

The Luminary Honours will be awarded for several areas including:

Public Service: Andrew Adams of the Jamaica Foundation of Houston (JFH );

Andrew Adams of the Jamaica Foundation of Houston (JFH Faith and Religious Leadership: Pastor Robert Stewart, Senior Pastor Pentecostal Tabernacle, Miami;

Pastor Robert Stewart, Senior Pastor Pentecostal Tabernacle, Miami; Cultural Arts (Media, Entertainment, Culture): Ms. Audrey Anderson, Board member of the Louise Bennett Coverley Heritage Council (LBCHC) and Xavier Murphy, Media Consultant and Founder of Jamaicans.com;

Ms. Audrey Anderson, Board member of the Louise Bennett Coverley Heritage Council (LBCHC) and Xavier Murphy, Media Consultant and Founder of Jamaicans.com; Business Leadership: Patrick Cha Fong, Principal of Kingston Miami Trading;

Patrick Cha Fong, Principal of Kingston Miami Trading; Health Care: Dr. Yvonne Smith, Atlanta-Montego Bay Sister Cities Committee;

Dr. Yvonne Smith, Atlanta-Montego Bay Sister Cities Committee; Youth Excellence: Miss Briana Nichole Williams, Jamaican Olympian athlete;

Miss Briana Nichole Williams, Jamaican Olympian athlete; Education: Pauline Jolly, PhD. Founder and Past President of Central Alabama Caribbean American Organization;

Pauline Jolly, PhD. Founder and Past President of Central Alabama Caribbean American Organization; Philanthropy/Social Services: Bruce Palmer, President of Jamaica United Relief Organization (JURA); and

Bruce Palmer, President of Jamaica United Relief Organization (JURA); and Special Community Honour: Ms. Andrea Dixon, Registered Nurse who is being recognized as an outstanding humanitarian and philanthropist.

Community Awardees

Two Community Awards will be presented to:

Louise Bennett Coverley Heritage Council (LBCHC) for outstanding contribution to Jamaica’s rich cultural heritage in the Diaspora;

for outstanding contribution to Jamaica’s rich cultural heritage in the Diaspora; Grace Kennedy (USA) for their contribution as a corporate/community partner

The annual awards ceremony is sponsored by Victoria Mutual Building Society (VMBS), and continues the formal programme which had been delayed as a result of the COVID pandemic.

The presentation of the awards continues the tradition of recognizing Jamaicans in the Diaspora who have positively impacted their community. According to CG Mair, “it is important that we recognize members of our Jamaican Diaspora for their contributions to community development”. The awardees have contributed directly to Jamaica’s national development goals as well as to the Diaspora communities in which they reside, positively impacting the local and wider international communities.

Previous recipients can be accessed on the Consulate General’s website at: http://jamaicacgmiami.org/uploads/pdfiles/cglistofonorees.pdf