City of Miami Gardens to Commemorate the 59th Anniversary of Jamaican Independence with Reggae Summer Splash

[MIAMI GARDENS] – Miami Gardens Councilwoman Shannan “Lady” Ighodaro is scheduled to host the inaugural celebration of Jamaica’s independence in the city of Miami Gardens.

The event is powered by the world acclaimed Inner Circle. Which is scheduled for Saturday August 7, 2021 (3pm -7pm) at the historic Bunche Park & Pool Recreational Complex. Additionally, it will feature the premier Miami Gardens Reggae Summer Splash with live performances by Mykal Rose and Red Rat. Plus, colorful display of Jamaican arts and artifacts, culinary artistry and a taste of Jamaica. For tickets and more information, click here.

“The hallmark of our uniqueness and strength as a city is our rich cultural diversity”, says Councilwoman Ighodaro. An important highlight of the day is the recognition of the outstanding contributions of people of Jamaican ancestry to the community. “Jamaican-Americans have been a staple in our city. In addition, people of Jamaican descent continue to serve our community. Ranging from first line workers, teachers, nurses, police officers, faith leaders, neighborhood and crime watch volunteers. We need to let them know we appreciate all of their contributions” added Lady Ighodaro.

Unsung Heroes Honored

During the event, four unsung heroes from Miami Gardens will be honored. Honorees include Hortense McGillvery, Basil Cole, Dr. Lavern Deer and Terriann McKenzie.