Ecumenical Service in South Florida to mark Jamaica’s 59th Independence

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – In recognition of Jamaica’s 59th Anniversary of Independence, the Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami will hold the annual Ecumenical Service on Sunday, 1st August, 2021, starting at 4:00 p.m. The Service will be held at the Cooper City Church of God, located at 9191 Stirling Road in Cooper City.

The Service will also be streamed live on various media platforms.

Guest Speaker

This year’s sermon will be delivered by Pastor Robert Stewart, Senior Pastor of the Pentecostal Tabernacle, Miami Gardens. The Officiating Minister will be Rev. Horace Ward, Senior Pastor of the Holy Family Episcopal Church also in Miami Gardens.

The Service will feature the official message from the Prime Minister of Jamaica, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, ON, MP.

The Order of Service will also include several recitals from local performers. Including the South Florida Caribbean Chorale, directed by Steve Higgins. Plus, the Tallawah Mento Band, directed by Colin Smith, and the Jamaica Folk Revue, among others.

Jamaica 59 Stronger Together

Relating to this year’s theme “Jamaica 59 Stronger Together” Consul General Mair invites nationals and friends of the Diaspora to join us in worship celebrating Jamaica as an independent nation.