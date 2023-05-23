Lauderhill Commissioner Melissa P. Dunn to Host a Walk for Peace to End Gun Violence

LAUDERHILL –The City of Lauderhill, under the leadership of Commissioner Melissa P. Dunn, is hosting the Lauderhill Walk for Peace to End Gun Violence followed by a Lauderhill Health Prosperity Partnership (LHPP) Resource Fair on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

The Lauderhill Walk for Peace to End Gun Violence will begin at the Lauderhill Police Department (6279 W. Oakland Park Blvd.) and end at City Hall (5581 W. Oakland Park Blvd.) Registration will take place from 7:00 am – 8:00 am. The Walk for Peace will start at 8:00 am. Participants will receive a T-shirt (while supplies last), a reusable water bottle from Simply Health/Humana (while supplies last), and will help bring awareness to help end senseless gun violence. Please register to walk at www.lauderhill-fl.gov/peace

When the Walk for Peace arrives at City Hall, Commissioner Dunn along with the Lauderhill Police Department will host a Press Conference at 9:00 am. At this time, the Lauderhill Police Department will share its many programs and initiatives designed to help reduce gun violence in our community. We will also hold a Ceremonial Ribbon Cutting for the deployment of our new Shot Spotter police-surveillance technology.

Resource Fair

The Resource Fair will follow the Press Conference from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The fair will include kid’s games/activities, mobile units for health screenings, and food trucks. Plus, several resources to promote economic, health and wellness for residents. All activities are free.

“Now is the time to educate and empower ourselves and to put an end to gun violence! So many of our daily challenges have us stressed beyond measure and there is no shame in asking for help. There are resources and materials that promote improved physical and mental health as well as financial independence for people of all ages. Join me on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Walk with me. Visit our Resource Fair. Together we can we can enjoy healthier and more prosperous lives,” explains event coordinator Commissioner Melissa P. Dunn.

These events are sponsored by the City of Lauderhill, LHPP, the Health Foundation of South Florida, Simply Healthcare, Humana, and Banyan Health Systems.