Reggae Songstress Etana to Headline Miramar’s Jamaica Emancipendence Celebration

[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar and Mayor Wayne M. Messam will recognize Jamaica Emancipation Day and Jamaica Independence Day with a Jamaica Emancipendence Celebration on Friday, August 6, 2021. The celebration includes a free concert featuring Grammy nominated Reggae sensation and powerhouse vocalist, Etana. Plus, Jamaica’s King of Comedy, Oliver Samuels. The event will be held at the Amphitheater at Miramar Regional Park, located at 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar and will kick off at 6:00 p.m.

Free registration is available at www.JamaicaEmancipendence2021.Eventbrite.com.

This will be a family-friendly affair with a cultural display of reggae music, signature Jamaican dishes and modern Jamaican art. Charles “Mark Phi” Smart, Founder and Philanthropic ARTivist, will feature his “Jamaica Heroes Modernized Project”. A multi-dimensional legacy project focused on taking ownership of the Jamaican story and retelling it through the journey of the national heroes from pre-emancipation to post-independence.

Celebration Hosts

Susan Lycett Davis (“Dr. Sue”) will emcee the event with Oliver Samuels and Judge Norman Hemming serving as co-emcees.

Mayor Wayne Messam stated, “This year marks Jamaica’s 59 years of Independence, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than to put together a cultural showcase that celebrates the very best of an island that many Miramarians call home. I invite all Jamaican nationals in our community from all generations as well as everyone who appreciates Jamaican heritage and culture to join me for a great evening under the beautiful Amphitheater at Miramar Regional Park. We will also be honoring individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the development of Jamaica over the years.”

Facebook Live Stream

Mayor Messam will also host a Facebook Live event to kick off the Jamaica Emancipendence festivities on Wednesday, August 4th at 6:00 p.m. with panelists including entertainers and honorees who will be a part of the August 6th Jamaica Emancipendence Celebration. The Facebook Live can be viewed at www.Facebook.com/CityofMiramar/Live.

Jamaica Emancipendence Celebration Sponsors

Event sponsors include the Dr. Sue Charitable Foundation, the Jamaica Tourist Board, GraceKennedy Money Services, and Grace Foods. Plus, The Victoria Mutual Building Society and The Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council.