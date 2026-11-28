The Jamaican star pushes dancehall into heavier territory with metal-inspired guitar riffs and punchline-heavy bars.

NEW YORK — Jada Kingdom has released “Bank Roll,” a new single that fuses heavy metal, hip-hop and dancehall, according to a Nov. 26 news release. The Jamaican singer-songwriter puts her rebellious spirit, confidence and musical unpredictability front and center.

Longtime collaborator Yo Christon produced the track. It pairs heavy metal-inspired guitar riffs, pounding drums and hard-hitting production with Jada’s Jamaican patois and sharp, punchline-heavy bars.

Key facts

Who: Jada Kingdom, Jamaican singer-songwriter

Jada Kingdom, Jamaican singer-songwriter What: New single “Bank Roll,” out now

New single “Bank Roll,” out now Sound: Heavy metal, hip-hop and dancehall

Heavy metal, hip-hop and dancehall Producer: Yo Christon

Yo Christon Up next: Featured on “All For You,” track eight of Wyclef Jean’s One Night in Kingston, arriving Dec. 11

A Heavier Edge for Jada Kingdom’s Dancehall

Her delivery on “Bank Roll” is equal parts playful, provocative and commanding, according to the release. She talks her talk, celebrates her independence and has a little fun with the chaos along the way. From witty one-liners to larger-than-life declarations, she makes it clear she’s in her own league.

Fans of her 2025 release “G.A.D.” will find the direction familiar, but “Bank Roll” takes that rebellious energy somewhere new. The track builds on Jada’s longstanding use of rock influences to expand her dancehall foundation. Here, those influences come through with a heavier edge, meeting her hip-hop-inspired lyricism.

The result is a record that feels at home in both dancehall and rock’s more unruly spaces.

An Artist Who Lets the Music Speak

The release describes an artist with an instinctive understanding of music. She steps into different sounds and makes them her own, rather than experimenting for the sake of it. That quality has made her the kind of artist other artists admire and respect.

She has also stayed somewhat elusive in an industry where visibility often competes with the music. She chooses her moments, doesn’t explain every move or chase every headline, and lets the records speak.

Jada Kingdom’s Busy 2026

“Bank Roll” follows an especially active year. In 2026, Jada released two EPs, Just A Girl In A Money Man’s World and New Religion, plus a steady run of solo singles and collaborations.

Highlights include the femme-powered “Tears” with Shaneil Muir and “360.” Her collaborations also include the Govana-assisted “Mi Seh” remix, the “Soul For Sale” remix featuring Kraff, “Move” with Baby Cham and “Dweet and Done” on Notnice’s Walk Out Riddim.

Next Up: Wyclef Jean’s ‘One Night in Kingston’

Jada is also set to appear on Wyclef Jean’s forthcoming album One Night in Kingston. She is featured on track eight, “All For You,” arriving Dec. 11.

With “Bank Roll” adding another dimension to her catalog, the release says she continues to make a compelling case for Caribbean Artist of the Year. As dancehall evolves, Jada stands out as an artist willing to take the genre somewhere new without losing sight of where she comes from.

Watch the official lyric video for “Bank Roll” below.

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See also: Jada Kingdom Teams With Dancehall Legend Baby Cham For Global New Single “Move”