KINGSTON, Jamaica – Launched on September 7, 2025, with no marketing budget—only faith, passion, and a clear sense of purpose—the Designers of Change Podcast has rapidly emerged as a powerful platform for personal growth, leadership development, and transformation.

Top Ranked Self-Improvement Podcast

In a remarkable achievement, the podcast ranked 5th and 6th in the Self-Improvement and Education categories on the Apple Podcasts charts in Jamaica shortly after launch—and continues to maintain strong chart positioning. Its impact quickly extended beyond Jamaica’s borders and is now streamed in 28 countries worldwide.

The podcast is also sponsored by and aired on Caribbean Gospel TV. This partnership helps the podcast reach audiences across 21 countries.

The Designers of Change Podcast was founded by corporate trainers and consultants Jamar and Natassia Wright, both of whom have dedicated their professional lives to training leaders and developing high-performing organizations.

They were driven by a shared desire to reach a broader audience and create deeper impact. As a result, they saw the podcast as the best way to share their teaching, insights, and practical wisdom beyond regular training rooms.

Designers of Change Podcast Mission

The mission of the Designers of Change Podcast is clear: to develop leaders, drive personal and national transformation, and equip Human Resource professionals with relevant, practical tools for today’s workplace.

This vision was further strengthened through collaboration with Jace Myrie Media.

Jace Myrie Media serves as producer and sponsor of the podcast, helping to bring the message to life with excellence and reach.

A Standout First Season

Season One has been nothing short of exceptional. All 12 episodes ranked within the Top 200 Apple Podcast episodes in Jamaica in their respective categories. Each episode explored timely and impactful topics, including leadership development, attitude and mindset, organizational culture, and navigating the modern workplace. These topics were discussed particularly in relation to Millennials and Gen Z.

Episodes are available to watch or listen on YouTube (Designers of Change Podcast channel), Caribbean Gospel TV, and across all major streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

Real Impact, Real Transformation

The response from listeners has been both encouraging and humbling. Messages and comments reveal that individuals have made meaningful personal changes after applying the timeless principles shared on the podcast. Organizations have also requested training inspired directly by podcast episodes, further validating its relevance and real-world impact.

Partnership Opportunities

Looking ahead, Season Two promises even greater value. This season will feature interviews with seasoned leaders and subject-matter experts across various industries.

As the Designers of Change Podcast grows, the team is looking for partners. They want partners who share their vision of change and leadership development.

Join the movement

Subscribe to the Designers of Change Podcast on YouTube or your favorite streaming platform. Join the change you want to see.