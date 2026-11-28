Funded by the annual MBJ Team Sangster Charity 5K Run/Walk, the grants help families still facing financial strain after Hurricane Melissa.

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — The MBJ Foundation awarded J$20 million in education grants to more than 200 students at its annual Charity Run/Walk Awards Ceremony on Nov. 18, according to a news release from MBJ Airports Limited.

Held at Sangster International Airport under the theme “Rising Together – Resilience on the Runway,” the ceremony celebrated young people’s determination to overcome challenges and build brighter futures. Now in its sixth year, the event brought together grant recipients, educators, school representatives, corporate partners and other supporters.

Key facts

What: 2026 MBJ Foundation Charity Run/Walk Grant Awards

2026 MBJ Foundation Charity Run/Walk Grant Awards Grants: J$20 million to more than 200 students, plus an Inclusivity Grant to Learn Smart Academy

J$20 million to more than 200 students, plus an Inclusivity Grant to Learn Smart Academy When: Nov. 18, 2026

Nov. 18, 2026 Where: Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay, Jamaica

Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay, Jamaica Funded by: The annual MBJ Team Sangster Charity 5K Run/Walk, which has raised more than J$90 million for close to 4,000 students since it began

Grants Arrive as Families Recover From Hurricane Melissa

For many recipients, the grants come at a critical time as families continue to face financial challenges after Hurricane Melissa.

Nevino Lewis, head boy of Manning’s School, said the grant will cover costs as he prepares for university.

“After Hurricane Melissa, my family faced serious financial challenges, so the scholarship is extremely beneficial for us. I am extremely grateful to the MBJ Foundation and sponsors. It will help to pay for my exams and extra classes as I prepare for university,” he said.

Anaiya Chance, a first-form student at Mount Alvernia High School, said the help with school fees brings her closer to her career goal.

“I was very excited when I found out I was an awardee. It will add additional help to my school fees and my dream to become a medical doctor,” she said.

Donovan Campbell, who is studying for a bachelor’s degree in school counseling at Sam Sharpe Teachers’ College, said the grant lets him focus on his studies.

“When I heard that I was selected for the grant, I was elated. It will allow me to focus more on my studies especially with the upcoming exams. I appreciate MBJ Airports Limited and all the sponsors,” he said.

Support for Families

The grants also help families making sacrifices so their children can pursue higher education.

Charmaine Irving is the mother of twins Daniella and DeAndre, who both attend The University of the West Indies. She said the grant has encouraged her family since the loss of the twins’ father.

“As a single mother, I can’t say how much this has been heartwarming for us. Since their dad passed away, it has been extremely challenging. This scholarship has been keeping us together. We look forward to benefitting and being a part of this event. We are truly grateful to MBJ and the sponsors,” she said.

MBJ Airports CEO: ‘Investing in 200 Futures’

Shane Munroe, CEO of MBJ Airports Limited, stressed the importance of collective investment in education.

“You may be wondering why we would have an event like this. The reason is for the awardees to recognise the opportunity and contribution of our sponsors, their parents’ efforts and the efforts of the wider community who have committed personal funds and funds from their businesses to support their education,” he said. “We see this as investing in 200 futures. Among the students receiving grants are future doctors, teachers, engineers, nurses, business leaders, maybe even the next prime minister of Jamaica. This is why education means so much to us,” Munroe said.

Inclusivity Grant for Learn Smart Academy

The foundation also presented this year’s Inclusivity Grant to Learn Smart Academy, a school for children with disabilities in Coral Gardens, St. James, that serves children ages 2 to 6.

“We are grateful to the MBJ Foundation for the grant which will enable us to provide specialised learning resources, equipment and classroom improvements for our students,” said Winsome Stewart, the academy’s founder and operator.

Guest speaker Tishauna Mullings, an international development practitioner, gave an energetic, interactive talk urging the awardees to make the most of their abilities and stay positive as they pursue their dreams.

J$90 Million Raised Since the Run/Walk Began

The foundation’s grants program is funded by the annual MBJ Team Sangster Charity 5K Run/Walk. It helps students overcome financial barriers to education and supports organizations that expand access and opportunities for people with disabilities.

Since it began, the run/walk has raised more than J$90 million, benefiting close to 4,000 students. Each year, it brings together thousands of participants, sponsors and volunteers to support education and strengthen communities.

See also: MBJ Charity Run/Walk Awards J$30 Million in Grants to 180 Students