Hopeton Lindo says “Don’t Do It” on Latest Single

Collaboration with the Queen of Reggae Marcia Griffiths and Freddie McGregor.

Don't Do It - Hopeton Lindo

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Anxiety and chaos have been global buzzwords for the past two years.

Wary of global warming, pandemics, conflicts and other frightening developments, Hopeton Lindo wrote and produced Don’t Do It, a song on which he collaborates with the Queen of Reggae Marcia Griffiths and Freddie McGregor.

It was released on 30th June 2022 by Lindo’s Irie Pen Records. Don’t Do It is the lead single from his upcoming album for that label.

Even before he wrote the song, Lindo knew extra voices were critical.

“It was my idea of a triple collaboration, so I approached Marcia and Freddie and both agreed without hesitation, bringing the Queen, the Captain and the Pen together to deliver a strong reggae message,” he said, referring to the artists’ monikers.

An impressive cast of musicians played on Don’t Do It including Sly and Robbie, and guitarist Willie Lindo. The song was mixed and mastered at Willie Lindo’s Heavybeat Records studio.

Hopeton Lindo is one of dancehall/reggae’s prolific composers. He co-wrote or wrote classics like Telephone Love by J C Lodge, Temptress by Maxi Priest, Mr. Loverman by Shabba Ranks and others.

Don’t Do It is inspired by turbulent times.

“I am very concerned about the global uncertainty and that inspired the writing of such a song. Hopefully, the message in the music is received,” he said.

The yet-titled album will be Lindo’s first since My World Your World, which was released in 2015.

 

