Hopeton Lindo’s “In The Mood” EP: A Valentine’s Day Special

SOUTH FLORIDA – Hopeton Lindo, known for composing sensual tracks like Gregory Isaacs’ “Red For Gregory,” is truly a romantic at heart. With Valentine’s Day approaching, he chose to re-release the EP *In The Mood*, which originally came out in 2021. The title itself, In The Mood, perfectly captures the romantic vibe Lindo is famous for.

This six-track collection was produced in collaboration with vocalist Fiona. It was reintroduced to listeners on January 23. Additionally, Zojak Worldwide handled distribution. Fiona’s performance helps set listeners In The Mood for romance and smooth reggae rhythms.

The EP includes three cover songs: “Guilty” by Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb. There is also “You Don’t Have to Be A Star” by Billy Davis and Marilyn McCoo, and the soulful “Yes I’m Ready,” originally by Barbara Mason. Without a doubt, each track complements the overall In The Mood theme of the EP.

Three of the songs were penned by Lindo for his Irie Pen Records label. These include “In Your Eyes” and the title track “In The Mood.” Both were co-produced with Sly Dunbar and Rorey Baker for Taxi/One Pop Music.

Both “Guilty” and “In Your Eyes” have reached number one on reggae charts in South Florida and New York. Moreover, the popularity of In The Mood continues to grow among reggae fans.

Lindo described the recording sessions for *In The Mood* as smooth and easygoing.

“The chemistry between Fiona and me feels natural. All the musicians and producers involved are professionals and close friends who deeply respect each other, so the atmosphere was great,” he shared.

Notable contributors to the EP include the legendary Riddim Twins, Sly and Robbie, guitarist Willie Lindo, and multi-instrumentalist Paul Gauntlett.

