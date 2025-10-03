Album Chart Success for Hopeton Lindo’s This Song’s For You

SOUTH FLORIDA – After topping the South Florida Reggae Album Chart for two weeks in September with This Song’s For You, Hopeton Lindo seems poised to do the same in Jamaica. The 10-song set is currently number three on the Jamaica Music Countdown’s Top 10 Albums/EP Chart.

The album, Lindo’s sixth, was released in July by Zojak Worldwide.

Jamaica Album Chart

It holds the number three spot for the second straight week, ending October 9. This Song’s For You has been in the Jamaica Music Countdown table for nine weeks.

One of the songs from the album is A House Is Not A Home, Dionne Warwick’s classic 1964 ballad. Lindo collaborated with Marcia Griffiths on his version, which he co-produced with Syl Gordon.

“It was my idea to record this classic with Marcia. I’ve done songs with her before and It’s always an honor to sing with the queen; this is our first cover song and it’s extra special,” said Lindo. “The original drew my attention and I’m glad we got the opportunity to put our touch on this reggae version.”

Other songs on This Song’s For You include Hot Number, Magnet and Good Woman.

The Jamaica Music Countdown charts are among the most reputable in Jamaica. They are compiled by popular broadcaster Richard “Richie B” Burgess.

Love And Unity by singer Timmy Love is number one on the Top 10 Albums/EP Chart, with Treasure Self Love by Lila Ike at number two.