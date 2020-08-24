Reggae Producer Hopeton Lindo Scores a Double

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Hopeton Lindo has scored a rare double on the South Florida Foundation Network Chart. His Feel it Riddim and Love Won’t Let Us Wait by Peter G and Novel-T, are number one on the album and song tables.

Love Won’t Let us Wait, one of 14 songs from the compilation set, went number one last week while the album held pole position for a second week.

The album was released in May by Lindo’s Irie Pen Records. It also features songs by Everton Blender, Luciano, Fiona, Anthony Red Rose and Lindo.

One of the South Florida reggae beat’s elders, Lindo took the success of his latest project in stride.

“I give thanks for my achievements in music as a songwriter, singer and producer and I continue to rise with confidence knowing that the best is yet to come. The dual success as singer/producer does not surprise me as I know my worth, I have a great team and teamwork makes the dream work,” he said.

The Feel it Riddim maintains a consistent run for Lindo who began his career in the early 1980s at the studio of legendary engineer Osbourne “King Tubby’s” Ruddock in Waterhouse, a tough, music-rich community in Kingston, Jamaica’s capital.

In the last eight months, he has topped the Foundation Radio Network Top 30 Music Chart with In Your Eyes and Guilty, duets with Fiona, another seasoned South Florida reggae campaigner.

Hopeton Lindo is regarded as one of modern dancehall music’s top songwriters. He had a golden run during the 1990s; Mr. Loverman by Shabba Ranks, Wanna be Loved by Buju Banton and Can You by Brian and Tony Gold are some of the songs he co-wrote.