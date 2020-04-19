“Guilty” by Hopeton Lindo and Fiona, #1 on South Florida Reggae Charts

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – After a strong 2019, singer/songwriter Hopeton Lindo maintains his momentum with Guilty which is currently number one on the South Florida Reggae Chart.

Released on Valentine’s Day, Guilty features fellow singer Fiona whom he had a number one hit with In Your Eyes in December.

That song topped the Foundation Radio Network Top 30 Chart in New York.

“I’ve been putting in good work consistently for a while so to have back-to-back number ones in Florida in only four months and to have Guilty in the charts in New York and other places around the world is very gratifying,” said Lindo.

Given the success of In Your Eyes, he stated that it was only natural to follow-up with Fiona, who like him, is a longtime resident of South Florida. Lindo produced the song which is a cover of Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibbs’ 1980 international smash.

“Fiona is one of my favorite singers, she’s an awesome artist, so after we scored a big hit with In Your Eyes for producers Sly & Robbie and Rorey Baker on the Pocket Book rhythm, it was obvious that we found a winning formula,” he explained. “The chemistry between us is amazing as both voices blend beautifully, our studio sessions are memorable moments and we work well together.”

Lindo re-launched his vocal career three years ago after establishing himself as a songwriter for acts like Shabba Ranks, Gregory Isaacs, J.C. Lodge and The Mighty Diamonds.

The zenith of his songwriting came in the 1990s at producer Gussie Clarke’s Music Works studio in Kingston where he co-wrote songs like Champion Lover and Telephone Love for Debrorahe Glasgow, Shabba Ranks and Lodge.

Working with Sly and Robbie and Baker in Kingston, and Willie Lindo and Trainline Records in South Florida, Lindo has released a series of well-received singles since 2017.

Guilty was released by Lindo’s Irie Pen Records and Zojak World Wide. The former also produced singer Anthony Cruz’ Cyaan Lock Off de Dance, which came out last November.