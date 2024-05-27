by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Singer/songwriter Hopeton Lindo, who has scored a series of hit singles in recent years, teams with one of contemporary dancehall’s most successful producers on Can’t Give Up, his latest song.

Released in May, the uptempo track is produced by Steven “Lenky” Marsden, best known as the mastermind behind the 2002 Diwali ‘riddim’ which drove major hit singles such as Sean Paul’s Get Busy and No Letting Go by Wayne Wonder.

Although they have known each other for many years, Can’t Give Up is their first collaboration.

“It’s a great vibe working with Lenky, we both have a lot of respect for each other and it was just a matter of time for us to do a project together. Already, there is more in progress,” said Lindo.

Can’t Give Up was released during a fruitful period for Lindo. His song, Favorite Girl, has clocked four straight weeks on the South Florida Reggae Chart.

While Lindo’s career took off during the 1980s as a singer with songs like Territory, he hit his stride as a composer a decade later, working mainly with producer Gussie Clarke and fellow songwriters Mikey Bennett and Carlton Hines.

Lindo co-wrote or wrote hits such as Telephone Love for J. C. Lodge, Mr. Loverman by Shabba Ranks and Temptress by Maxi Priest.