How To Pick The Right Record Player: Follow These Advice

In the past few years, Vinyl has once again become massively popular thanks to musical acts like Jack White and Arctic Monkeys. However, since it was a long time since compact disks (CD) took over the role, and then the Internet came along to digitize everything so your old record players might be long gone on a garbage dump or they are broken and used only for decor. This means that it is time for you to buy a new record player where you could once again play your favorite albums, and you need to know how to choose one. Follow this article to learn how to pick a record player.

How to pick the right record player?

Players and types of vinyl differ and you always need to know what kind of machine you need depending on the genre of music you like, the volume at which you like to listen to music, etc. First of all, you need to know your options and the best way to learn them is by visiting online stores like www.toprecordplayers.com where you can see what is at your disposal. After that there are some things you need to consider and here is some advice on how to pick the right record player.

1) The budget

The first thing, of course, is the budget. Before getting a record player you have to know how much money you are willing to spend on it, as well as what you will be using it for (parties, listening by yourself, background music, etc.). Once you answer these crucial questions for yourself it is time to see what you can work with. The price range of record players is very wide, but that means that the cheaper you go, the quality goes down severely. So have that in mind whenever you are considering such a purchase because models that are below 100 dollars are usually not a good choice even if you are buying it only for yourself.

2) Sound quality

This is very often the main reason someone decides to buy a record player. Music lovers all over the world like to experience the best possible sound quality especially when it comes to their favorite artists, and vinyl was a golden standard for many years. The sound quality of record players is determined by the needle (or the stylus) and depends on what you choose, as well as the material that is used and the audio components. When you are looking for something loud, you will need a larger body, so look for that if you want to fill a big room with high-quality sounds. More expensive models come with materials of better quality, like for example an acrylic platter or a wooden casing. Sound quality is very important for larger rooms and a party atmosphere.

3) Are they portable or not

Once again, you have to take into consideration what you actually need the record player for, only now the question is will you carry it with you anywhere. For example, if someone asks you to bring it along to a party you will have to get one that is easily portable and has foldable locks, which means it can be carried around like a suitcase.

This, of course, should not be confused with wireless record players, but there are similarities. The biggest difference, however, is that you can bring the wireless player wherever you go. You can bring it along to a park, to the beach or when you are going camping. They usually run on batteries and you can buy rechargeable ones that will last longer.

4) What mechanism is it working on

You must know that modern record players come in different shapes and sizes, and the same goes for the way their tonearm works. This can also determine how you are setting up your turntable. Here are your three options:

Fully automatic tonearms move towards the record and no one has to intervene. It also moves the record all the way back to the start and stops playing it once it is done. Semi-automatic need to be placed on the vinyl automatically but they still return to the beginning once the album is finished playing. Manual tone arms need no introduction. Here, of course, you have to do everything yourself. You must manually move it towards the record and bring it back once it is done playing.

Look into what you fancy the most out of these options and pick accordingly.

There, now you know some basics on how to pick the right record player. Always keep in mind that the quality will highly depend on what you are ready to spend. Before buying figure out what you need the record player for and whether you will want to carry it around with you. Choose wisely and enjoy the music.