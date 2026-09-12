Entertainment

Hopeton Lindo’s “A Miracle”: A Testament of Hope

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell5 minutes ago
0 6 1 minute read
Hopeton Lindo's "A Miracle"

Hopeton Lindo's "A Miracle"

SOUTH FLORIDA – Singer/songwriter Hopeton Lindo released his EP, “A Miracle“, on August 21. He produced the six-song project for his Irie Pen Records.

For the man who co-wrote and wrote party anthems like Mr. Loverman for Shabba Ranks and ballads such as Red Rose For Gregory for Gregory Isaacs, A Miracle has a totally different tone.

“This project is my most personal, it’s a testimony giving God thanks for a miracle. I did this EP to help strengthen anyone who may be going through a difficult time,” he said. “It can be emotional writing and singing these songs especially if it involves family and I hope people listening will find comfort in these uplifting songs. God is the greatest, never give up; just pray and believe miracles come through.”

Uplifting Songs

A Miracle” contains the gospel-influenced title song. Cover Me is a collaboration with Lindo, his son; Believe; Walking Miracle; Testify and the previously released Mental Health Awareness, which features Anthony Malvo.

The title track is complemented by background vocals from Brian & Tony Gold, the prolific harmony duo with whom Lindo has previously worked.

Also contributing to “A Miracle” are musicians Paul Gauntlett, Robbie Lyn and JonFX. Fiona and ShaunaDazzle also did backing vocals.

Engineers include the Heavybeat Crew, Anthony Graham, Rorey Baker, Sylvester Gordon, Dreambllz. In addition, Ayinde Lindo is also among the engineers.

 

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell5 minutes ago
0 6 1 minute read
Photo of Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell is a Jamaican journalist who has covered major events in that country, the Caribbean and South Florida for over 30 years. He has written for the Jamaica Observer, Gleaner Company and the Caribbean News Agency.

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